Headline News

Gasrec taps into record demand for CNG and LNG

Friday, April 17, 2020 - 08:35
No Comments
186 Views
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Fleet Management, Fleet News, Fuel, General News, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), News, Newsletter, Top News

Gasrec has recorded a five-fold increase in sales of gas across its commercial vehicle refuelling network in the first quarter of 2020, versus the same period in 2019.

Gasrec

This record growth follows an influx of new trucks into the market running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquified natural gas (LNG) – with demand in March 2020 exceeding the previous peak of September 2014, at the height of the Euro-5 dual fuel era.

James Westcott, Chief Commercial Officer at Gasrec, explains: “The growth we have seen has been phenomenal, with volumes more than doubling between the final quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

“Registrations of gas-powered 44-tonners has played a big role, together with the general realisation from the industry that gas represents the best opportunity right now to significantly reduce emissions and running costs.”

Gasrec now expects its CNG and LNG volumes to flatten temporarily as European truck production is largely halted due to COVID-19, limiting the opportunity for new gas-powered vehicles to enter the market.

Looking ahead, Westcott explains: “We work closely with customers to ensure we have the refuelling infrastructure they need in place before new trucks arrive, so we know the forward order bank is strong. Once production resumes, we fully expect the steep growth trajectory we’re on to return – it’s just been shunted back from one quarter to another.”

Gasrec counts three supermarket chains amongst its major customers – recording heavy fleet utilisation during March in the battle to keep shelves and RDCs stocked.

“One supermarket we supply doubled its demand for gas inside a week,” reports Westcott.

“But that’s been largely balanced, as in other areas we’ve seen a small volume of customer vehicles – those not carrying essential goods – being temporarily parked up.”

Demand for gas year-to-date is currently split approximately 70/30 in terms of LNG versus CNG, with LNG proving most popular for vehicles requiring maximum range.

Gasrec supplies fleets from a network of eight refuelling facilities, with its flagship 24/7 site at the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) – Europe’s largest dedicated natural gas refuelling station – currently running at just over 30 per cent capacity. At maximum utilisation, DIRFT has the capacity to refuel 700 heavy goods vehicles per day.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

The Van Insurer

The Van Insurer launches prize draw to reward...

Apr 17, 2020No Comments

Insurance price comparison specialist The Van Insurer has launched an online prize draw to celebrate the nation’s van-driving key worker community by offering them the chance to win one

Key Workers

8 tips to keep your car roa...

The announcement that MOTs will be extended for six

Apr 17, 2020
Autofleet

Autofleet Secures $7.5 Mill...

 Autofleet, a provider of AI-powered fleet optimization and vehicle-as-a-service

Apr 16, 2020
HATS Group

Air filtration technology i...

Leading healthcare transport provider, the HATS Group (“HATS”), is

Apr 16, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201418,738 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201418,048 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201917,928 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,580 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,924 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage