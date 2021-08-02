Headline News

Fuelled by Glenfiddich; natural powered transport

Monday, August 2, 2021 - 10:22
Part of the 133-year-old independent family-owned distiller William Grant & Sons, Glenfiddich is looking to the future. With its ‘Fuelled by Glenfiddich’ initiative, the brand is working to decarbonise its transport operations.

GlenfiddichIn partnering with IVECO, the trailblazing market leaders in sustainable natural powered transport, the two companies are pioneering methods of creating their own circular economy through the production of biomethane from its distilling operations, a first for the drinks industry.

Supplied by Preston-based IVECO dealer, Walton Summit Truck Centre, Glenfiddich has taken delivery of three 4×2 AS440S46T/P CNG Compressed Natural Gas-powered IVECO Stralis NP 460s.These have subsequently been converted to 6×2 tractors capable of running at 44-tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

The Stralis (Natural Power) NP 460, powered by IVECO’s proven 12.9-litre CURSOR 13 engine, produces 460-horsepower and 2,000-Nm of torque. The vehicles offer exceptionally low fuel consumption and longest servicing intervals on the market. Furthermore, it was Sustainable Truck of the Year 2019 and Commercial Fleet’s Low Carbon Truck of the Year 2017, awarded on account of its sustainable credentials.

Along with their superior power, the vehicles are equipped with a class-leading 12-speed HI-TRONIX automated gearbox and IVECO HI-CRUISE, a predictive gear-shifting and cruise control system to help make light work of Scotland’s sometimes challenging topography. Natural gas versions of the new IVECO S-WAY build upon this with further improvements via a cab and interior redesign and an up to 12% lower drag coefficient.

Without the need for complex Ad-blue after treatments, diesel particulate filters and therefore regeneration processes, IVECO natural gas heavy trucks service intervals can be as long as 90,000kms. All trucks are connected to IVECO’s central Control Room where usage and performance can be monitored, and maintenance regimes tailored to reduce vehicle downtime.

William Grant & Sons’ engineers have forged a new way to use the by-products of its distilling process, while minimising the carbon output of its operations. By loading waste matter from the renowned distillery into an anaerobic digester, the company can capture the biogas given off as it breaks down. This is subsequently cleaned and used as green, low-carbon, low-particulate fuel for its new gas delivery trucks.

Left-over solids can then be used to fertilise the barley fields of its farmer growing partners and enrich the soils through carbon sequestration, pulling CO2 away from the earth’s atmosphere and thus creating a circular economy. This aligns the initiative with William Grant & Sons’ core values: ‘Be sustainable. Be responsible and think long term’.

Dufftown site leader, Kirsty Dagnan and Distilleries director, Stuart Watts

“William Grant & Sons has been a pioneering distiller for more than 130 years, always exploring new processes and techniques to create sustainable benefits for our business and communities,” commented William Grant & Sons’ Dufftown Site Leader, Kirsty Dagnan.

“It has taken more than a decade for Glenfiddich to become the first distillery to process 100% of its waste residues on its own site, then to be the first to process those residues into biogas fuels to power its trucks, and finally to be the first to install a biogas truck fuelling station supplied by our on-site renewable energy facility.

“We are proud to have achieved these renewable energy breakthroughs in our industry, and to be working with a pioneering partner such as IVECO as we scale up the de-carbonising benefits of this closed-loop process across our entire transport fleet.”

IVECO Heavy Business-line Director, Gareth Lumsdaine added, “With our natural gas trucks, we’re committed to transitioning the transport industry to a cleaner, greener future.

“We expect high profile innovators such as Glenfiddich joining the movement to help accelerate this important shift and we believe that a circular economy approach is key to pushing for negative greenhouse gases. If the process helps bring great scotch along the way, then that is even better!”

 

