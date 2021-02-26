Headline News

Demand for renewable fuels drives Gasrec tanker growth

Friday, February 26, 2021 - 09:54
Gasrec will increase the size of its Bio-LNG (liquified natural gas) tanker fleet by 300 per cent over the next 12 months, to meet the rapidly growing demand from transport and logistics companies for a lower cost and more sustainable alternative to diesel.

GasrecThe company has recently taken delivery of its third cryogenic trailer from Bradford-based M1 Engineering, and has two more in build for completion in the next few months – with a further three tankers projected to join the fleet in the second half of the year.

The tri-axle tankers, which can each carry up to 20 tonnes of Bio-LNG, will be operated by longstanding distribution partner Reynolds Logistics. They will be used to replenish Gasrec refuelling stations across the UK, operating in conjunction with Volvo FM LNG 6×2 tractor units.

James Westcott, Chief Commercial Officer at Gasrec, says: “Bio-LNG is stepping up to become the new fuel driving heavy truck sales within the most sustainable fleets. The product from truck manufacturers is now mature, and in many ways it’s even better to drive than a diesel-engined model, being around 50 per cent quieter.

“Just as we’ve been expanding our team and planning new refuelling sites, this investment will ensure our tankers can keep pace with rising demand for what is currently the only truly sustainable alternative fuel for long-haul trucks.”

In comparison with Euro-6 diesel, a typical 6×2 tractor unit operating on long-haul work and running on Bio-LNG emits around 90 per cent less NO2 emissions, 99 per cent less particulate matter and 95 per cent less CO2.

Fleets transitioning to renewables are playing a key role in helping to meet the government’s voluntary target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from HGVs by 15 per cent by 2025.

In addition to supplying Bio-LNG via tanker to its refuelling stations, Gasrec also provides fleets with Bio-CNG (compressed natural gas), delivered through the National Grid.

    Foretrack
