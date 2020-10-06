New app launched to help businesses save money on fuel

Saving money on business fuel and onward journey planning are just some of the key features of an exciting new mobile app launched today by well-established fuel card provider fuelGenie.
The new fuelGenie app allows drivers to easily locate low cost supermarket petrol stations across the UK whilst providing pricing and useful information for each forecourt.
Prices for diesel and unleaded are available for all 1,370 supermarket forecourts if used in the prior week. With the cost of supermarket fuel being consistently lower than the national average, business owners can be confident that their drivers are filling up with some of the best value/low cost fuel available.
In addition, fuelGenie’s new app offers handy information for busy drivers such as petrol station opening hours. By also providing details of the services and facilities available at each forecourt, drivers can make an informed decision regarding which station to visit and so reducing the chance of a wasted trip.
“The launch of our new app is a further development of our customer service offering,” explained fuelGenie Managing Director, Robert Pieczka. “In the current climate many businesses are under increased financial pressures and fuel expenditure is often a significant cost. Our new app enables drivers to easily find petrol stations and plan their journey in advance so helping to ensure that they’ll be stopping at a supermarket forecourt with low cost fuel.
“This app is the next step of our plan to ensure our customers have greater transparency of fuel prices, to ensure money is saved and businesses aren’t paying any more than they need to. Lots of fuel card providers offer ‘discounted’ weekly pricing so our app makes it easy to benchmark prices in specific towns or areas to ensure they are getting a competitive price.”
The fuelGenie app is available now for Apple and Android devices and free to download from the Apple App Store or from the Google Play store.