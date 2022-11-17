VodaFone
Headline News
The Autumn Statement: The industry response (November 18, 2022 7:06 am)
HGV registrations soar in best Q3 for half a decade (November 17, 2022 8:51 am)
Why telematics can help transform fleet risk (November 17, 2022 8:23 am)
Yodel C2C volumes surge exponentially (November 17, 2022 8:12 am)
DPD to switch diesel HGVs to biofuel by 2023 (November 16, 2022 6:16 am)

Fleet Management

fuelGenie+ a new fuel card from fuelGenie launches with Shell

Thursday, November 17, 2022 - 08:33
No Comments
1,458 Views
Fleet Management, Fuel Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

fuelGenie has expanded its petrol station network significantly with the launch of fuelGenie+, which can be used at most Shell forecourts.

fuelGenie+ provides fleet users and small businesses with a convenient network of around 2,200 locations to top up their tank for less, including on the UK’s main transit routes and in towns and cities including over 900 Shell sites as well as at Tesco’s, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

Among the other benefits fuelGenie+ includes more access to 24/7 petrol stations for drivers, higher forecourt canopies for larger vehicles or vans, and the opportunity for customers to collect Shell Go+ rewards when they fill up.

Additionally, Shell locations include free Wi-Fi, comfortable rest areas and Jamie Oliver Deli by Shell.

Tony Burgess, Director, Merchant Network at fuelGenie, commented: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Shell and launch of this new service. fuelGenie+ provides existing and new customers with a dramatic increase in convenience enabling drivers to minimise route deviation and thereby save time and money.

“fuelGenie+ provides the best of both worlds in one card; a convenient network backed by leading brands as well as the ability for customers to access some of the UK’s lowest fuel prices through supermarkets.”

Customers and drivers can also find the nearest participating fuelGenie+ petrol station by using the fuelGenie app or visiting the website petrol station finder.

Indeed, the new partnership with Shell also follows fuelGenie mobile app updates which provide even more card detail and invoice functionality to help SMEs and fleets, freeing up even more administrative time, and which is also now available to fuelGenie+ customers.

Aisha Anderson, Shell Head of Fleet Solutions UK, also commented: “With busy and demanding schedules to meet, having access to a comprehensive refueling network is essential for fleets – and helps them to optimise their time on the road.

“We are so pleased to offer fuelGenie+ customers access to most of our growing network of refueling stations and amenities along with the Shell Go+ loyalty programme – enabling them to earn rewards as they benefit from easier and more efficient journeys with seamless refueling.”

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Jeremy Hunt delivering the Autumn Statement in Parliament

The Autumn Statement: The industry response

Nov 18, 2022No Comments

On Thursday 17th of November, Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, laid out the Government’s plans to repair the economy and plot a course out of what

Volvo Truck fitted with the...

Volvo’s new electric truck has been fitted to an

Nov 18, 2022

HGV registrations soar in b...

New UK heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations increased by

Nov 17, 2022

Why telematics can help tra...

Telematics can help fleets transform their risk profile, and

Nov 17, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Road freight prices ease, but ...

    For the first time since

    Nov 10, 20224,284 Views

    Consumers say ‘No’...

    FarEye today announced the results

    Nov 11, 20223,714 Views

    Haulier launches legal action ...

    Haulier Danny W Poole &

    Nov 16, 20223,690 Views

    HVS All-New Zero-emission Hydr...

    Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle

    Nov 14, 20223,600 Views

    Tradespeople warned to avoid p...

    ATS Euromaster is warning tradespeople

    Nov 10, 20223,456 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202185,446 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202282,788 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202166,252 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202263,312 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202244,280 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing