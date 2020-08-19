Rally-inspired MS-RT Transits now available direct from dealers

Ford Transit Custom and Transit Connect vans developed by vehicle design specialist MS‑RT will soon be available direct from Ford Transit Centres.
The MS-RT Transit Custom and Transit Connect deliver radical sports styling inspired by the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Fiesta WRC car, while retaining the popular commercial vehicles’ practicality, durability and the full Ford warranty.
A comprehensive range of bold and distinctive colour options from the Ford Special Vehicle Options (SVO) palette is also available for the MS-RT Transit Custom to further enhance its appearance and complement the spectacular body kit. MS-RT Transit Custom and Transit Connect will be available to order from September.
“With stunning, authentic motorsport design and – for Transit Custom – the option to personalise with a huge range of head-turning colours, the MS-RT Transits are like no other vans on the road”, said Brendan Lyne, director, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.
“MS-RT conversions mean our motorsport-loving customers can mix business with pleasure, safe in the knowledge that their modified vehicle is fully supported by Ford.”
The head-turning MS-RT Transit Custom and Transit Connect bring the spirit of the rally stage to the road with a restyled grille and a radically redesigned front fascia that incorporates more aggressive air intakes, integrated fog lights and a motorsports-inspired diffuser element.
Wide wheel arch extensions are filled with new, bespoke 18-inch OZ Racing anthracite alloy wheels, complemented by sporty side skirts that create a lower profile. At the rear, an integrated diffuser element and roof spoiler emphasise the rally-bred character. MS-RT Transit Custom receives a twin-pipe sports exhaust, with MS-RT Transit Connect gaining a distinctive quad-exit system; customers can specify optional Ceramic Black exhaust tips.
In addition to the standard range of colour options, MS-RT Transit Custom can also be finished in any colour from Ford’s extensive SVO range for an even more eye-catching van with added road presence. For additional racing style, optional decal kits let customers apply a distinctive livery to their van.
Bespoke interiors feature handcrafted MS-RT Nappa leather and suede seats, MS-RT sports steering wheels with carbon fibre inlays, and MS-RT branded instrument clocks and floor mats.
Standard features also include Ford’s SYNC 3 voice-activated connectivity system with a colour touchscreen – allowing drivers to connect mobile devices and plan routes for optimum productivity – and a FordPass Connect modem delivering Wi-Fi connectivity for up to ten devices. Drivers also benefit from standard sat-nav, rear-view camera and bi-xenon headlights.
Thoroughbred workhorse
Ford’s latest generation of EcoBlue diesel engines deliver powerful performance and fuel efficiency to support responsive driving experiences with optimised running costs.* MS-RT Transit Custom features Ford’s 185PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, delivering a hefty 415Nm of torque with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. MS-RT Transit Connect’s 120PS 1.5-litre EcoBlue engine delivers 270Nm of torque through a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The MS-RT conversions build upon Ford’s expertise in fun-to-drive experiences, enhancing car-like Transit Custom and Transit Connect driving dynamics with features including the bespoke OZ Racing alloy wheels that reduce unsprung weight for more responsive and rewarding handling.
The conversions retain the Transit family’s proven robustness and practicality. Panel van and double-cab-in-van variants of Transit Custom and Transit Connect are available; all featuring dual side loading doors and LED loadspace lighting as standard, with load volumes and payloads unchanged from the standard vans.
Competition pedigree
MS-RT is the on-road vehicle production division of long-term Ford partners M-Sport, who have competed in the World Rally Championship, Global Rallycross and GT3 racing under the guidance of motorsport legend Malcolm Wilson OBE. Together, they deliver even greater “wow factor” for Ford’s stylish Transit family, creating uniquely sporty commercial vehicles with genuine racing pedigree.
The MS-RT series is available through the Ford Transit One-Stop Shop, joining the existing range of Transit conversions including tipper trucks and box vans designed to provide cost-effective, purpose-built solutions to customers’ business needs.
As a member of Ford’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) programme, MS-RT conversions are approved for sale in Ford dealerships with conversion work guaranteed by MS-RT without affecting the Ford warranty.
*MS-RT Transit Custom 185PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue fuel efficiency from 7.5 l/100 km, CO2 emissions from 196 g/km WLTP
MS-RT Transit Connect 120PS 1.5-litre EcoBlue fuel efficiency from 6.2 l/100 km, CO2 emissions from 162 g/km WLTP
