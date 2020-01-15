The importance of fleet management tools for car rental companies

Fleet management software is essential for running a car rental business. These tools give rental establishments more control over general fleet operations, including:
- Vehicle maintenance and scheduling.
- Fleet Operations, including expenses.
- Fuel cost tracking.
- Vehicle count and inventory.
The technology provides valuable insight into operating expenses such as fuel and maintenance costs that can go unchecked without software. When it comes to fleet management, managers know that efficiency and tracking are critical metrics to success. There are many benefits of using fleet management software to run a car rental company. Below are some of the most important ones.
A Detailed Record of Every Vehicle Available On Demand
Fleet management technology lets car rental companies store detailed information on their vehicles. Most software vendors offer tools that can import a vehicle’s 17-digit VIN so fleet managers can access the car’s specs on demand. Pulling up the service history also does an auto VIN check, saving people time and effort of having to dig through stacks of files.
Each vehicle will have a snapshot, including the date of acquisition, maintenance/accident history, insurance, registration, and whether it conforms with DMV safety regulations.
Helps Keep a Regular Maintenance Schedule
Fleet management tools make it easier for managers to schedule PMS for each rental car. Regular maintenance can help reduce incidents such as engine knocking or brake failure, which help extend the service life of the vehicle. Proper maintenance also shows consumers that the company cares about their comfort and well-being. A well maintained rental car will perform as it should, without any mechanical problems.
A car that isn’t roadworthy is more prone to accidents, especially rental vehicles with plenty of mileage. Rental cars in tip-top shape help reduce the number of road mishaps due to mechanical problems. Drivers need all the help they can get to stay safe on the road, and a car that runs well is one of them.
Real-Time Vehicle Tracking
Fleet management systems have tools that help monitor speeding, idling, battery levels, and more. Live tracking and GPS let fleet managers track the exact location of a vehicle, which is helpful when a car goes missing.
Better Fuel Management
Fuel is one of the most expensive costs for car rental companies due to the unpredictable fluctuations in the global price of oil. Fleet management software can show the average fuel consumption of each vehicle. If a rental car is guzzling more gas than the rest of the fleet, it could be due to faulty parts or a mechanical issue that needs immediate repair. A leak in the fuel line or a damaged fuel pump are serious problems that can cause accidents.
Helps The Company Meet Local And State Regulations
Fleet management systems can help companies keep tabs on vehicle registration, safety standards, taxes, insurance, repairs, and other regulations mandated by the government.
Employee Monitoring
Car rental companies that have drivers can benefit from fleet management software. Managers can monitor reckless driving, for instance, or help drivers with live traffic updates and rerouting. Fleet management systems can also help ensure that drivers and other employees log the correct hours worked.
Summary
Fleet management systems and tools can help car rental companies with their operations on a large scale. The areas that are often neglected, such as repair, registration, and maintenance can now be effectively monitored. Fleet managers need to be able to manage everything remotely and with as little fuss as possible. Thanks to software, they are able to do just that. Operating costs will go down, and safety and efficiency will go up by using fleet management tools.
Author: Patrick Peterson
Patrick Peterson is a writer/editor at AutoDetective. Born and raised in the automotive world. He’s a passionate writer who crafts exquisite content pieces about everything related to cars and bikes.