Headline News
Fraikin keep AO on the road (January 14, 2020 10:18 am)
The cost of stolen vehicles and equipment (January 14, 2020 10:07 am)
Menzies Distribution expands its zero-emissions fleet (January 13, 2020 11:22 am)
Dakar Rally: Two IVECOS among the top 10 trucks (January 13, 2020 10:24 am)
Road safety: what’s ahead in 2020? (January 13, 2020 10:10 am)

The importance of fleet management tools for car rental companies

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 08:33
No Comments
678 Views
Contract Hire and Leasing, Expert Blog, Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, Fleet News, General News, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Rental, Secondary News

Fleet management software is essential for running a car rental business. These tools give rental establishments more control over general fleet operations, including:

  • Vehicle maintenance and scheduling.
  • Fleet Operations, including expenses.
  • Fuel cost tracking.
  • Vehicle count and inventory.

The technology provides valuable insight into operating expenses such as fuel and maintenance costs that can go unchecked without software. When it comes to fleet management, managers know that efficiency and tracking are critical metrics to success. There are many benefits of using fleet management software to run a car rental company. Below are some of the most important ones.

A Detailed Record of Every Vehicle Available On Demand

Fleet management technology lets car rental companies store detailed information on their vehicles. Most software vendors offer tools that can import a vehicle’s 17-digit VIN so fleet managers can access the car’s specs on demand. Pulling up the service history also does an auto VIN check, saving people time and effort of having to dig through stacks of files.

Each vehicle will have a snapshot, including the date of acquisition, maintenance/accident history, insurance, registration, and whether it conforms with DMV safety regulations.

Fleet Management Tools

Helps Keep a Regular Maintenance Schedule

Fleet management tools make it easier for managers to schedule PMS for each rental car. Regular maintenance can help reduce incidents such as engine knocking or brake failure, which help extend the service life of the vehicle. Proper maintenance also shows consumers that the company cares about their comfort and well-being. A well maintained rental car will perform as it should, without any mechanical problems.

A car that isn’t roadworthy is more prone to accidents, especially rental vehicles with plenty of mileage. Rental cars in tip-top shape help reduce the number of road mishaps due to mechanical problems. Drivers need all the help they can get to stay safe on the road, and a car that runs well is one of them.

Real-Time Vehicle Tracking

Fleet management systems have tools that help monitor speeding, idling, battery levels, and more. Live tracking and GPS let fleet managers track the exact location of a vehicle, which is helpful when a car goes missing.

Better Fuel Management

Fuel is one of the most expensive costs for car rental companies due to the unpredictable fluctuations in the global price of oil. Fleet management software can show the average fuel consumption of each vehicle. If a rental car is guzzling more gas than the rest of the fleet, it could be due to faulty parts or a mechanical issue that needs immediate repair. A leak in the fuel line or a damaged fuel pump are serious problems that can cause accidents.

Helps The Company Meet Local And State Regulations

Fleet management systems can help companies keep tabs on vehicle registration, safety standards, taxes, insurance, repairs, and other regulations mandated by the government.

Fleet Management Tools

Employee Monitoring

Car rental companies that have drivers can benefit from fleet management software. Managers can monitor reckless driving, for instance, or help drivers with live traffic updates and rerouting. Fleet management systems can also help ensure that drivers and other employees log the correct hours worked.

Summary

Fleet management systems and tools can help car rental companies with their operations on a large scale. The areas that are often neglected, such as repair, registration, and maintenance can now be effectively monitored. Fleet managers need to be able to manage everything remotely and with as little fuss as possible. Thanks to software, they are able to do just that. Operating costs will go down, and safety and efficiency will go up by using fleet management tools.

Author: Patrick Peterson

 Patrick Peterson is a writer/editor at AutoDetective. Born and raised in the automotive world. He’s a passionate writer who crafts exquisite content pieces about everything related to cars and bikes.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

R&D investment

Radical rethink of R&D investment requir...

Jan 15, 2020No Comments

Continued disruption, restructuring and re-shaping of the automotive industry will be required to make increasing levels of R&D investment affordable whilst simultaneously representing a major growth opportunity

Autorola

Hybrid and EV used prices r...

Prices of used hybrids and electric cars reached a

Jan 14, 2020
Motor Ombudsman

The Motor Ombudsman is a ke...

The Motor Ombudsman online Knowledge Base, the information tool

Jan 14, 2020
Fraikin

Fraikin keep AO on the road

Online electrical retailer AO has signed a five-year, full-service

Jan 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201520,166 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201919,374 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201918,666 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201818,000 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201817,892 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage