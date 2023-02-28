VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Parked lorries

Rising costs driving fleet management evolution

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 - 06:37
No Comments
1,506 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

A Teletrac Navman survey of more than 1,800 global fleet operators has revealed that rising fuel costs (39%), disruption due to the impact of COVID-19 (32%), and supply chain pressure (31%), are the top challenges they currently face.

“The last 12 months have created new complexities for fleets, but fuel cost rises are the number one concern for operators globally,” says Alain Samaha, President & CEO of Teletrac Navman. “As the cost per gallon of fuel spiked throughout last year, many operators looked to overcome the rising costs with driver behaviour programs and EV transition plans.”

EV Transition

With rising fuel costs and the global response to reducing all forms of carbon emissions building momentum, fuel conversion (23%) remains a key challenge with EV supply, alongside purchase price, and charging infrastructure concerns. A third (32%) of respondents said that the conversion to next generation fuels is one of their largest areas of expense (second to purchasing new vehicles).

Conversion is also high on the agenda for fleet owners due to concerns about their environmental impact. More than a third (41%) of those surveyed said environmental impact is their biggest concern about the current economic environment; outside of transitioning to next generation fuels – of which 30% were looking to transition to EVs in the next 12 months – maintenance of existing fleet continued to be largest expense for 39% of those surveyed.

“With supply chain issues continuing to impact EV vehicle availability and cost, some fleets are struggling to start the transition and are having to find ways to safely extend vehicle life through preventative maintenance and more conscientious use on the road,” says Mayank Sharma, Head of Global Product Management & UX. “However, those with the available capex to be early movers to EVs could gain a competitive advantage as they won’t be exposed to any further rising petrol or diesel costs, they’ll be reducing their environmental impact which is coming more into play in customer contracts, and will likely benefit from government grants and subsidies that will later be removed.”

Technology Investments

Over the course of 2023, fleets are looking to make investment in expanding their offering through technological integrations (48%), while also using technology to aid compliance (39%). Improving customer experience (39%) and recruiting and retaining drivers (31%) were also high on the list of planned investment for the next 12 months.

As with the start of any new year, the market experiences emerging opportunities and technologies that will benefit fleets. In terms of emerging technologies, fleets are focusing on implementing more digital workflows (39%) and video telematics (38%), as they seek to increase efficiency and manage the top three fleet business costs (fuel, payroll, and maintenance).

Telematics Hits the Road

With the look towards technology, nearly all (98%) respondents said they were using either a sourced or manufacturer-provided telematics solution across their fleet. While vehicle tracking (43%) was understandably the number one reason for utilising telematics, managing driver performance (33%) was the next priority, followed by using it for proof of service/job completion (32%), and of course monitoring fuel usage (30%) in tough economic conditions.

Regarding driver performance, improved driver safety (37%) was the biggest benefit of using telematics, with nearly a quarter (24%) stating it helped prevent fatigue on the road. Moreover, 89% of those surveyed used telematics to benchmark behaviour, with 91% also seeing a reduction in accidents and 24% implementing new driver behaviour to help navigate the high fuel costs. And with 31% of global fleets concerned about increasing wage demands in a cost-of-living crisis, 37% are using benchmarking to provide performance-based bonuses in a bid to retain drivers.

“Driver performance benchmarking is a great method of inspiring drivers to perform better and safer on the road,” adds Mayank Sharma. “And with the growth in mobile applications it has never been easier for drivers to see how they are performing against targets and peers. In fact, 40% of our respondents say that implementing telematics has helped to build a safe driving culture within their organisations.”

Conducted by the leading global telematics provider across the UK, North America, ANZ, and LATAM, the business surveyed more than 1,800 fleet operators, to uncover the biggest challenges global fleets are facing, and how they are responding in a vastly changing and increasingly complex business environment.

To explore more of the responses to the survey visit here.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Hultsteins Ecogen CostSaver

Hultsteins: Ecogen CostSaver cuts costs and c...

Mar 01, 2023No Comments

Hultsteins, the Swedish and British sustainable refrigeration systems manufacturer, is showing its Ecogen CostSaver hybrid drive unit at this year’s ITT Hub exhibition in Farnborough. Developed by

Fernride & Terberg col...

Today, FERNRIDE, a vanguard in autonomous trucking and TERBERG,

Mar 01, 2023
Tevva 7.5t Battery Electric Truck

Tevva partners with Ecobat ...

British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva has entered into a

Mar 01, 2023

National Highways launches ...

National Highways has launched a new safety campaign, amid

Feb 28, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Driverless Bus Solihul

    Driverless buses set to arrive...

    Driverless buses will begin transporting

    Feb 20, 20234,734 Views
    hyliko trucks

    Hyliko hydrogen truck to use T...

    Hyliko will use Toyota fuel

    Feb 24, 20234,122 Views
    On Location BMW iX5 Hydrogen Antwerp

    BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet l...

    The BMW Group is presenting

    Feb 27, 20233,750 Views
    Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service fire engines

    Mid and West Wales Fire &...

    Mid and West Wales Fire

    Feb 22, 20233,588 Views
    Trucks on a motorway

    EU calls for 90% reduction in ...

    The European Commission has published

    Feb 20, 20233,522 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022121,488 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202281,390 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202242,222 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202241,814 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202223,424 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Hultsteins Ecogen CostSaver

    Hultsteins: Ecogen CostSaver c...

    Hultsteins, the Swedish and British

    Mar 01, 2023

    Fernride & Terberg collab...

    Today, FERNRIDE, a vanguard in

    Mar 01, 2023
    Tevva 7.5t Battery Electric Truck

    Tevva partners with Ecobat for...

    British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva

    Mar 01, 2023

    National Highways launches HGV...

    National Highways has launched a

    Feb 28, 2023
    Parked lorries

    Rising costs driving fleet man...

    A Teletrac Navman survey of more than

    Feb 28, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing