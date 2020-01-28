Paragon introduces zoning functionality to routing

Paragon Software Systems has introduced a zoning tool in the latest version of its routing and scheduling software. Using Zone Editor, transport operations will now be able to further streamline planning processes by automatically factoring in geographic restrictions such as Low Emission Zones.
The new functionality will allow geographic zones to be specified and stored within Paragon’s routing and scheduling software to help manage the increasing complexity of urban distribution plans. For example, transport planners will have the ability to create areas where low emission vehicles must be used for all deliveries. The tool includes pre-configured zones for London’s Congestion Charge, Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), London Lorry Control Scheme (LLCS) and all red routes to support deliveries within the capital.
Zone Editor will also simplify planning for regions where transport requirements are handled by a subcontracted logistics partner. By placing a zone around these areas, it will enable any deliveries that fall within them to be automatically allocated to appropriate third-party vehicles, without the need for these requirements to be manually managed.
William Salter, Managing Director of Paragon Software Systems commented: “Our customers are faced with ever more complicated transport planning requirements. Paragon’s software development roadmap aims to provide solutions that simplify the planning process, making life easier. The latest functionality means that bespoke zones, of all shapes and sizes, can be drawn, stored and then displayed over the maps within the routing and scheduling software, giving customers another layer to their transport planning. This will help reduce planning time and create the most accurate and achievable routes possible.”
The Zone Editor functionality is available in Version 6.15 of Paragon’s routing and scheduling software. It includes a number of enhancements that will help Paragon customers to further streamline the transport planning process; make use of resource usage data such as driver hours worked; and gain added visibility of vehicle and driver performance.