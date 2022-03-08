VodaFone
Mandata aids Hauliers with TMS Software

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 - 09:02
Mandata Group, the leading provider of transport management technology to the haulage industry, has introduced new functionality to its Go TMS platform to provide greater support to small- and medium-sized hauliers.

Mandata Go was first launched in 2019 and has since been adopted by haulage operators across the UK and Ireland, with users as far away as Mauritania in Africa.

Since launching Go, customer feedback has helped continuously shape how the product caters for hauliers by digitising manual processes to reduce duplication and unnecessary paperwork and admin.

As well as saving hauliers much needed time, money, and effort, Go is providing many hauliers with the visibility and control they didn’t have prior to using the system.

Over the past year, the product has undergone continuous developments, and significant new functionality has been released in February 2022 in Go+, equipping haulage businesses with powerful tools to manage their business.

Mandata TMS screenA new flexible API enables hauliers to link Go+ with any third-party system, allowing seamless information updates. The ability to integrate with pallet networks and manage planning and job execution across multiple networks opens a world of new possibilities for hauliers who would otherwise need to work across multiple systems to get jobs done.

With this new functionality, hauliers in pallet networks who do other work such as general haulage can receive and send updates between systems without any manual updates being required.

Steve Spark, Chief Revenue Officer, said: “We’re excited to launch the next level of Mandata Go. We’ve been listening closely to customer feedback, and the increasing demands on the supply chain are placing significant pressure on small hauliers. Our new TMS platform gives hauliers the tools they need to keep up with this high demand and meet customer expectations.

“Being able to plan general haulage work as well as pallet network jobs at the same time, and across multiple networks, means hauliers can make the most of their resources and avoid over-committing their fleet. They also reduce duplication and with status updates and POD updates sent automatically between systems, keeping transport partners better informed.

“There’s a host of new features available in Mandata Go+ that are designed for businesses that are ready to take their operation to the next level, including cross-docking, custom data fields, automated POC and POD emailing to customers upon signing for their delivery, and much more. With further developments planned for this forthcoming year, 2022 is going to be an exciting year for Mandata and our customers.”

Mandata Go+ is available for new and existing customers – find out more information today: https://www.mandata.co.uk/our-solutions/mandata-tms-go/

