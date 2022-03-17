Licence Check adds new drivers’ CPC Hours feature to DAVIS

Licence Check has added a new free-to-use drivers’ CPC Hours feature to its award-winning DAVIS platform to allow fleet and transport managers to keep training records up to date and manage the risk around those drivers who may not complete the appropriate training in time.
Professional lorry, bus and coach drivers are required to complete a minimum of 35 hours of training every five years to maintain their Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC). But often training records are consigned to outmoded spreadsheets which can be open to user error, loss of data, and are unlikely to provide a risk forecast.
The new CPC Hours feature within DAVIS ((Driver and Vehicle Information Solution), which has been developed in response to client requests and is free to all existing platform users, provides managers with easy-to-read dashboards showing actionable, summarised data, including advance warnings of all drivers who are at risk of not completing their training within the required timeline.
The inclusion of this data within DAVIS ensures that risk is managed more effectively as all information is stored in a single place. The system calculates when training is overdue and provides notifications and email alerts so that fleet and transport managers and other system users are made aware of upcoming risk and can take remedial action.
It is likely to apply to more than 1,000 of Licence Check’s current client base of 2,500 companies, including major players in the retail sector, logistics companies, transport providers and local authorities.
James Povah, product manager at Derby-based Licence Check, said: “The new CPC Hours feature provides managers with improved risk forecasting and advance notice of upcoming CPC expiry. As a result, the situation can be managed proactively and associated training planned accordingly.
“Overall, the new feature provides a more accurate view of risk, with enhanced data now being added to the driver record With warnings of upcoming CPC expiry highlighted on the system’s summary dashboard, DAVIS clients will have improved visibility of driver risk, ensuring that fleet and public safety is never compromised,” he said.
The new feature is free of charge to all existing users of DAVIS who simply have to turn it live in the system settings, while for new clients it provides further proof of how DAVIS is being continuously developed to manage driving risk and road safety.
Licence Check managing director, Keith Allen, added: “We believe we are one of very few, if not the only, driving risk management platform to offer this feature currently as part of an integrated driver licence management solution.
“With DAVIS, we have a superb system for identifying and managing driver risk, and we aim to expand and develop it to make it a more convenient and accessible proposition. CPC Hours is yet another example of that,” he said.
The CPC Hours feature will be demonstrated on the Licence Check stand at the Great British Fleet event which is being held on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 at Novotel London West, Hammersmith.