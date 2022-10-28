FleetCheck adopts new corporate identity

Fleet software specialist FleetCheck has adopted a new corporate identity following a 12 month period that has seen a 40% increase in revenue and a 20% rise in headcount.
Peter Golding, Managing Director, explained: “We’re going through a period of rapid expansion and now seems very much like the right moment to rethink how we present ourselves given where we are now – and where we aim to be.
Our mission statement is to become the UK’s number one provider of fleet management software to small-medium companies. We want to be their go-to source of knowledge for all fleet-related compliance, road safety and best practice.
The new, much more modern FleetCheck logo represents this thinking and will soon be incorporated into all our activities, most notably as part of a refresh of our core system, which will be given a cleaner, fresher look over the coming months.”
Peter added that the rebrand would also see a new public website structure being created during the next few months, as well as revised identities created for individual FleetCheck products such as Driver, Technician, and LicenceAssured.
“We are continuously working to ensure that the customer journey we deliver is the best it can be through every touch point and the new web site will very much be part of that effort.”