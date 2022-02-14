Two new ISO certifications for Fraikin

VodaFone
Monday, February 14, 2022 - 07:18
Fraikin has been awarded two new ISO certifications, showcasing how the business intends to further improve employee protection and move towards a more sustainable future.

Through a rigorous 10-day audit process, Fraikin secured both ISO 45001, which relates to occupational health and safety management for all employees, and ISO 14001, which outlines how the business intends to reduce its environmental impact. The company also improved its existing ISO 9001 accreditation, with areas of strength noted around its training and development strategy.

Jacinta Norris, Head of Compliance at Fraikin, explains: “To complete the accreditation process for each ISO certificate at the same time was a massive undertaking for the team, but we wanted to show just how committed we are to leading from the front in these areas.

“After carrying out a structured review and improvements programme we now have effective management systems in place across the business, allowing us to move forwards and deliver the best possible results for our staff and customers.”

Fraikin mechanicThe ISO 45001 certification places a significant focus on health and safety, looking at the potential hazards and risks associated with company activities and how best to eliminate them or minimise their effect. These processes also ensure Fraikin can respond more efficiently to changes in regulatory compliance, helping to reduce the overall cost of any incidents and associated downtime.

Fraikin sought ISO 14001 certification to answer the increasing pressures placed on businesses to reduce environmental impact. The new systems that have been put in place will ensure Fraikin continues to comply with all current and future legislation, while increasing efficiency relating to resources, waste and energy management.

“Meeting the environmental challenges we are facing should be a priority for every business, and it’s something we take extremely seriously at Fraikin. We’re particularly proud of the work we’ve done to gain ISO 14001, as it showcases how we’re putting sustainability at the centre of all we do,” Norris adds.

The company has held ISO 9001 for 15 years, highlighting its approach to quality management across the business.

