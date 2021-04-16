Headline News

Vauxhall adds new Griffin Edition models to its LCV range

Friday, April 16, 2021 - 07:25
Offering high levels of standard specification and great value, Vauxhall has introduced new Griffin Edition models across its light commercial vehicle (LCV) line up including Combo, Vivaro and Movano models.

VauxhallCombo
On the exterior, the Combo Griffin Edition features 16-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint and rear parking sensors. Inside, owners get Vauxhall’s Multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and Vauxhall’s FlexCargo for improved practicality. This allows drivers to load through the bulkhead, as well as fold the passenger and centre seat to improve load space.

The Combo Griffin Edition is exclusively available in standard wheelbase L1H1 body style and with a 1.5-litre Turbo D diesel engine. It’s frugal to run too, achieving 53.3mpg and 140g/km, under WLTP testing. Prices start from just £15,475 excluding VAT.

VauxhallVivaro
The Vivaro Griffin Edition features rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels, high-beam assist as well as automatic windscreen wipers and body coloured bumpers. Inside, the Vivaro Griffin Edition comes as standard with Vauxhall’s Multimedia system with a 7-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and FlexCargo.

The Vivaro Griffin Edition is available in standard wheelbase L1H1 body style with a 1.5-litre 120PS Turbo D diesel engine, or a long wheelbase L2H1 variant with the same power unit. It achieves up to 39.8mpg and 159g/km CO2, under WLTP testing. Prices start from £20,240.

VauxhallMovano
The large Movano Griffin Edition comes standard with rear parking sensors, cruise control, automatic windscreen wipers and automatic headlights. Drivers also get a digital radio with Bluetooth and a USB connection, as well as comfort seats with lumbar support and armrest.

The Movano Griffin Edition is available in medium wheelbase L2H2 and long wheelbase L3H2 body styles, with both models featuring a powerful and efficient 2.3-litre (135PS) Turbo D diesel engine. Movano Griffin Editions achieve up to 30.4mpg. Prices start from £22,370 excluding VAT.

    Hot Topics
    No Posts
