Headline News

Rise of multi-bid fleet acquisition policies

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 09:11
No Comments
312 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Multi-bid fleet acquisition policies are becoming an important method of cost savings for fleet managers in a post-pandemic business environment.

multi-bid fleet acquisition policies

Keith Allen, Author of White Paper ‘The Benefits of Multi-bid vehicle funding’

The benefits of multi-bid fleet acquisition policies are leasing rate reductions which can be between £20-£50 per month cheaper than other methods and reduced exposure to risk.

Fleet management firm, CBVC Vehicle Management, has published a White Paper on The Benefits of Multi-Bid Vehicle Funding that examines the pros and cons of different business contract hire fleet acquisition methods. It concludes that multi-bid is the most effective method to keep downward pressure on fleet costs.

Managing director of CBVC Vehicle Management, Mike Manners, explained: “The benefits of multi-bid is that fleet renewal requirements are put before a panel of funders and the cheapest on the day wins the business.

“It means that fleets always benefit from the best value, delivering significant cost savings.”

The White Paper has been written by experienced fleet executive, Keith Allen, formerly the managing director of ARI Fleet and ALD Automotive.

“Relying on one provider puts you at risk of ‘rate creep’ along with exposure to their risk profile. Both factors can severely impact business contract hire rental rates. By spreading your risk over a panel of funders eliminates these risk elements,” added Allen.

“Using a fleet management provider that has the ability to deliver multi-bid acquisition, provides one point of contact but transparent pricing, reduced lifecycle costs and enhanced service levels.”

The White Paper examines the different methods of vehicle acquisition.

While sole supply offers one master lease to administer and full access to the lease market, the White Paper concludes that it leaves fleets exposed to short term pricing strategies and rate fluctuation following residual value reviews.

With multi-supply acquisition a fleet can competitively procure leasing quotations from more than one lease company, but is then faced with multiple contracts, invoices, and relationships to administer.

With multi-bid acquisition a fleet can competitively procure business contract hire quotations from one fleet management company with a panel of approved lease companies. Among the advantages are cost optimisation on each new vehicle order and more consistency in the total cost of ownership with a single point of contact.

Author Keith Allen concluded: “If you are running a fleet of say 400 vehicles, then over a four-year term you could potentially be saving more than £380,000 based on a cost saving of £20 per month per vehicle by adopting a multi-bid approach to procurement. The benefits to your company’s bottom line cannot be ignored. And nor should they.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Vivaro-e Life

Vauxhall announces pricing for new Vivaro-e L...

Sep 10, 2020No Comments

Vauxhall has confirmed prices for its new all-electric Vivaro-e Life multi-seat passenger car. The Vivaro-e Life is available with up to nine seats and is capable of

DRIVEAWAY bodybuilder

IVECO re-launches its DRIVE...

From September, IVECO will further enhance the appeal of

Sep 10, 2020
parking fine

UK councils lose at least ...

During lockdown (April 2020 to June 2020), UK council

Sep 10, 2020
LEAF

Nissan celebrates productio...

In celebration of World EV Day, Nissan marked the

Sep 09, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201919,722 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201918,552 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,018 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,034 Views

    International Women’s Da...

    A quarter of women have

    Mar 08, 201916,818 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing