Palletline wins gold for health and safety management

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 - 11:34
Palletline has been awarded with Gold Medal status from RoSPA, after winning nine consecutive Gold awards for health and safety at its site in Birmingham.

In a year which saw the Coronavirus pandemic challenge health and safety specialists the world over, this prestigious win for Palletline acknowledges the company’s high standards and dedication to keeping its people safe during exceptional circumstances.

Commenting on the past year, Ken Bell, HSEQ Manager, said, “We were quick to respond to the growing threat of Covid-19; implementing testing, social distancing, hand sanitising stations, increased cleaning schedules and one way systems on-site. In addition we implemented a work from home policy which significantly reduced our headcount on-site.”

The RoSPA awards recognise organisations that are world-leading in health and safety practice and culture, demonstrating well developed occupational health and safety management systems, outstanding control of risk and very low levels of error, harm and loss.

Graham Leitch, Group Managing Director, Palletline Ltd, said “We are delighted with our ninth consecutive RoSPA Gold!

“Keeping our people safe is firmly embedded in our culture at Palletline and it is a testament to our Health and Safety team that it was possible for them to continue to drive our network-wide health and safety improvement plan against the backdrop of the covid outbreak.”

“From day one, Palletline has been leading the pallet network sector on health and safety innovation, and we are proud of our catalogue of award wins, which recognise our exceptional health and safety record.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide.

“RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace.

“Employees, wherever they may be should be able to go to work safe in the knowledge that they will return home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. Our RoSPA Award winners are central to achieving this goal. By entering they are driving up standards and setting new safety benchmarks for organisations across the world.”

 

