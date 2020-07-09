Headline News

Ontruck continues European expansion

Thursday, July 9, 2020 - 08:28
No Comments
114 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Digital road freight platform Ontruck celebrates a major European milestone today as it adds international distribution to its growing product portfolio. The latest service expansion enables shippers to book international full truck loads for long-haul across core distribution lanes in Western and Central Europe, providing the most efficient and socially responsible end-to-end transport solution on the market.

OntruckThe international activity will facilitate exports from Spain into Portugal, France, Germany, Benelux and Poland and imports from across Europe into Spain and Portugal. The decision to expand into pan-European transport comes as a natural evolution for Ontruck as the startup has established a broad market foothold handling 20,000+ shipments monthly, across strategic regional hubs in the UK, France, Spain and the Netherlands. The latest offering follows the rollout of national services across the UK and Spain and also comes as a response to growing client demand.

“Our growth strategy has always been customer-led and an international service is something that our clients have inquired about since day one”, says Rika Christanto, COO and co-founder of Ontruck. “Understanding the evolving needs of our clients has been the most important factor in helping us to scale our offering, and we now have significant platform synergies by leveraging the marketplace technologies we have developed for regional transport into an inter-European service to deliver the same world-class service into a long haul product”.

Having successfully tested the product in Q1 for clients including Carrefour, GBFoods, Smurfit Kappa and Celsa Group, the results show a strong fit with the growing demand for traceability and flexibility in international transport, which peaked across shipper operations during the coronavirus outbreak. Ontruck’s proprietary research into local freight markets combined with their first-to-market innovations now puts them in pole position to continue catering to the evolving needs of a post-covid supply chain.

“In the wake of the disruption sparked by the outbreak, we’re offering our clients the ability to diversify their supply chains and quickly pivot amid shifting market conditions, so this is the perfect moment to partner with us,” Christanto explains, “For example, our automated workflows and big data platform enable over 80% of shipments to be fulfilled with zero human intervention from loading to unloading, a feature that will take on a new significance in the post-pandemic supply-chain”.

The signature route optimisation, traceability and flexibility of Ontruck’s regional services will also be applied to their international services. To date, the platform’s machine-learning and process automation has helped lower empty kilometres travelled in regional transport from 40% to 20%; this is projected to be reduced from 25% to 15% for long haul transport. These efficiency gains are driven by two key factors: increased visibility and prediction of trucks to optimise network routing and dynamic pricing to re-balance routes where there is an imbalance of loads moving in one direction (e.g., from a production to a consumption centre).

Ontruck’s fast-growing carrier network enables greater flexibility and responsiveness for shippers by using data algorithms to predict demand, advanced routing techniques to maximize the utilization of its carriers, and dynamic pricing to balance the overall marketplace.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

DAF Dealer

It’s ‘back to business’ as new ...

Jul 09, 2020No Comments

DAF Trucks has said “it’s back to business” as the company embarks upon its ‘25 Years UK Market Leader’ dealer demonstration programme. A total of 32 specially-liveried

Ecogen

FreshLinc test Ecogen for c...

Ahead of the red diesel rebate changes scheduled for

Jul 09, 2020
Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches...

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched new ServiceCare Maintenance

Jul 09, 2020
Geotab

Geotab and Ford expand inte...

Geotab, a global leader in connected and electrified transportation,

Jul 08, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202056,202 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201426,742 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,828 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201923,148 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,560 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing