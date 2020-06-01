Headline News

McGrath Group: maintaining vital services during Coronavirus

Monday, June 1, 2020
McGrath support essential retailers and Local Authorities with increased levels of waste.

McGrathWith so many people stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, sustaining the collection, transport and recycling of materials is more important than ever to match the increased levels of household waste being generated during the crisis.

Management of recycling and waste continues to be an essential activity during the Coronavirus lockdown. The importance of maintaining the collection, sorting and processing of recycling and waste generated by public services like the NHS, as well as twenty-seven million households in the UK. This has been acknowledged by the Government’s announcement that waste sector staff have been granted ‘key worker’ status during the COVID-19 pandemic, with DEFRA expressing their thanks also for the essential role that waste collection, logistics and recycling will play during this time.

Advice issued in a joint statement from the UK’s major recycling and waste management companies, industry and local government bodies includes guidelines to the public on how to manage their wastes to protect collection operatives and minimise the spread of infection.

At the McGrath Group we understand this is a challenging time for all and believe our operation is a vital service, now more than ever, as we assist essential commercial retailers and Local Authorities with their waste collection. Our operations continue to operate as normal whilst maintaining Government guidelines in all aspects of our work.

As part of this vital service the McGrath Group are supporting DS Smith Plc with the handling of commercial waste from retailers. Our client is taking full advantage of our 24/7 operation at our MRF. Our digital data capture systems enable us to provide complete chain-of-custody reporting. Electronic waste transfer consignment notes are issued for all materials in compliance with our Duty of Care obligations.

Tara Donaghy McGrath’s Business Director, “Whilst keeping up with the demand of commercial waste recycling from essential stores, we are also working closely with Local Authorities to help with their household waste recycling plus offering our support should they need any additional equipment or resources such as skips, vehicles or labour hire.”

Essential retailers and Local Authorities can contact our sales department for additional support with recycling of commercial, public or household waste during this difficult time.

