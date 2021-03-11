Headline News

Manston Airport post-Brexit lorry park will be closed early

Thursday, March 11, 2021 - 09:38
No Comments
834 Views
customs clearance, Europe, Fleet Management, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Top News

The overflow lorry park and coronavirus testing facility at Manston Airport in Thanet is set to close three months early.

Manston AirportThe Department of Transport has had a contract with the Manston Airport site’s former owners, Stone Hill Park, to use the runway as a post-Brexit lorry park in the case of delays at the Port of Dover since 2016.

The site made national news just before Christmas when France closed its borders to British freight and thousands of lorries parked up along the runway for days on end, some even missing Christmas.

Currently lorry drivers can either attend Manston Airport or the Sevington site off the M20 near Ashford to receive a coronavirus test and ensure their border paperwork is correct before making their way to the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel.

But now the Kent Resilience Forum has announced the Manston site will be closed on March 21 – almost three months earlier than expected.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix, who is also the chair of the Kent Resilience Forum, said: “Thanks to the hard work of all partners and those EU-bound motorists who have followed the requirements, there have been no significant traffic issues on Kent’s roads since the end of the EU transition period.

“The suspension of services at the former Manston Airport site is the first major step in what we all hope will be an eventual return to business as usual, as it means HGV traffic bound for the Port of Dover will now be able to take a more direct route along the M20 with easier access to the full range of services that will be provided at the Sevington Inland Border Facility.

“It is however important to note that Manston can be stood up again at short notice if necessary, and that the site was only ever planned to be used as a holding area for lorries in extreme circumstances – as was the case following the closure of the French border last December.

“The recent agreement between the UK and French governments that HGV drivers who spend less than 48 hours in the country no longer need a negative Covid-19 test result before entering France gave partners the opportunity to review the traffic management plan and agree that the suspension of services at Manston is a step in the right direction.

“I would like to reassure residents that while these changes may result in some local traffic disruption in the short term, we in the Kent Resilience Forum will continue to closely monitor freight volumes and remain committed to keeping Kent moving.

“I would also like to thank everyone for their patience as the country continues to adjust following the end of the EU transition period.”

All lorries will now access the Operation Brock traffic management system between Junctions 8 and 9 on the M20, with one lane being used for Eurotunnel and the other for the Port of Dover.

Any HGVs that attempt to take an alternative route outside of Brock risk enforcement action being taken against them.

Lorry drivers who require a Covid-19 test before leaving the UK are strongly encouraged to take one before entering Kent in order to avoid delays. Any who arrive without one will be directed to Sevington.

Free COVID testing for hauliers is still available at one of the many Information and Advice sites.

Inland Border Facility checks will continue to be processed by Ashford Sevington or one of the other sites across the country.

You are strongly encouraged to get a negative COVID-19 test, to use the Check an HGV is Ready to Cross the Border service and get a valid Kent Access Permit before arriving in Kent to minimise delays.

Tags
,

Related Article

Centrica

Centrica introduces ‘virtual fuel card’ f...

Mar 11, 2021No Comments

Centrica has launched a new Fleet Charging Management System that answers the question of what happens when drivers need to charge their commercial vehicles while working remotely

Road Safety

How does big data contribut...

Whenever we drive a connected car, dozens of gigabytes

Mar 11, 2021
breakdown

Britain’s best breakdown ...

Britain’s best breakdown recovery providers have been revealed, with

Mar 11, 2021
disqualified

Compliance: Operator disqua...

A Stockport operator that invoked the wrath of the

Mar 10, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,872 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201818,606 Views

    Lex Autolease launches extende...

    The UK’s leading commercial vehicle

    Oct 08, 201918,306 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201918,288 Views

    Farewell to a legend: Last eve...

    Fleet-favourite HGV was voted Truck

    Jul 05, 201317,070 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing