Let’s Explore webinar shines a spotlight on commercial EV adoption

Friday, November 13, 2020 - 07:57
A panel of fleet and automotive experts are joining forces later this month to help businesses make the successful switch to commercial EVs.

Let’s Explore

Beverley Wise, Sales Director UK, Webfleet Solutions

The Let’s Explore Commercial EVs webinar – hosted by Webfleet Solutions – will see Groupe Renault EV fleet specialist Jonny Berry, Vanarama’s head of LCV and EV strategy Paul Kirby, and SSE EV manager Neil Chamberlain offer advice and insights on overcoming the key challenges to EV adoption.

Free to all businesses, Let’s Explore Commercial EVs will take place on Wednesday November 25 at 2pm.

“The e-mobility revolution is upon us and fast gathering pace,” said Beverley Wise, Sales Director UK, Webfleet Solutions.

“To date the EV transition has been somewhat slower in the commercial market than it has in the personal and company car arena, but the electric powertrain is on a one way trajectory.”

“This webinar will explore the commercial EV landscape, including the factors driving adoption and the reshaping of our road transport ecosystem. It will give businesses access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise that may not be readily available to them.”

Jonny Berry will examine at some of the misconceptions around commercial EVs and how these can be overcome, alongside timelines for new OEM developments.

Paul Kirby will offer insights into commercial EV running costs, how they can be best utilised and the impact of the London ULEZ expansion.

Neil Chamberlain, meanwhile, will explain SSE’s strategy for commercial EV deployment, including the successes and challenges faced.

Let’s Explore Commercial EVs is the latest in a series of webinars helping to guide fleet operators through the ever-changing fleet landscape.

Businesses interested in attending the event should register in advance. To register, click here.

