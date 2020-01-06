Go Plant Fleet Services awarded new safety standard

Go Plant Fleet Services has become one of the first providers of specialist vehicles to achieve a new international standard for Occupational Health and Safety.
The business, which operates a network of depots and service centres across the UK, has been awarded ISO 45001 – a certification that demonstrates its ongoing commitment to maintaining a world class, safe working environment.
The Standard, which replaces OHSAS18001, provides a framework that enables organisations to manage workplace risk and ensure compliance with legislation.
It’s designed to help maintain a safe and healthy environment for workers, visitors and anyone affected by a company’s activities.
The certification, relating to Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, replaces OHSAS18001, which will be phased out by 2021.
Antony Draper, Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality at Go Plant Fleet Services, said: “We place a huge amount of importance on health and safety across our entire business.
“It’s something that applies throughout own working environments and to those of our customers and suppliers.
“We work to best practice across our nationwide operation, our safety record is up there with the best as a result and we’re naturally doing all we can to keep it that way.
“Our achievement of the new Standard underlines that commitment to safety across the board and the fact that we’ve done so way ahead of the deadline is another illustration of how we’re leading the way in our industry.”
Many organisations have been working to health and safety standards laid down by their own countries. But publication of the new standard, in 2018, was designed to deliver consistency across the world.
It differs from the previous standard by calling on companies to systematically define and monitor internal and external issues and look at conditions affecting their operation.
It requires the determination of risk and opportunities that may impact the ability to deliver planned results, including the health and safety of employees during the job, and places increased emphasis on the leadership of the company to be more engaged and responsible.
There’s increased focus on objectives relating to progress and performance and new requirements for the participation and consultation of workers in the health and safety management system.
The new standard also specifies a hierarchy of operational controls in relation to hazards and risk.