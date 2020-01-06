Headline News

Go Plant Fleet Services awarded new safety standard

Monday, January 6, 2020 - 08:55
No Comments
360 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News
Go Plant Fleet Services

Antony Draper, Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality at Go Plant Fleet Services, and Juliet Howells, Senior Compliance Officer, are pictured with the ISO 45001 certificate

Go Plant Fleet Services has become one of the first providers of specialist vehicles to achieve a new international standard for Occupational Health and Safety.

The business, which operates a network of depots and service centres across the UK, has been awarded ISO 45001 – a certification that demonstrates its ongoing commitment to maintaining a world class, safe working environment.

The Standard, which replaces OHSAS18001, provides a framework that enables organisations to manage workplace risk and ensure compliance with legislation.

It’s designed to help maintain a safe and healthy environment for workers, visitors and anyone affected by a company’s activities.

The certification, relating to Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, replaces OHSAS18001, which will be phased out by 2021.

Antony Draper, Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality at Go Plant Fleet Services, said: “We place a huge amount of importance on health and safety across our entire business.

“It’s something that applies throughout own working environments and to those of our customers and suppliers.

“We work to best practice across our nationwide operation, our safety record is up there with the best as a result and we’re naturally doing all we can to keep it that way.

“Our achievement of the new Standard underlines that commitment to safety across the board and the fact that we’ve done so way ahead of the deadline is another illustration of how we’re leading the way in our industry.”

Many organisations have been working to health and safety standards laid down by their own countries. But publication of the new standard, in 2018, was designed to deliver consistency across the world.

It differs from the previous standard by calling on companies to systematically define and monitor internal and external issues and look at conditions affecting their operation.

It requires the determination of risk and opportunities that may impact the ability to deliver planned results, including the health and safety of employees during the job, and places increased emphasis on the leadership of the company to be more engaged and responsible.

There’s increased focus on objectives relating to progress and performance and new requirements for the participation and consultation of workers in the health and safety management system.

The new standard also specifies a hierarchy of operational controls in relation to hazards and risk.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

dh Licence Check

What’s your fleet data telling you

Jan 06, 2020No Comments

Fleet data, when utilised correctly can really help your business run more smoothly and profitably. However, with so many elements to be considered when it comes to

A choreography in the facto...

When we think of a choreography we might imagine

Jan 06, 2020
CAV

Scenario-based testing is v...

With landmark trials of driverless cars currently underway in

Jan 06, 2020

What does Boris Johnson’s...

In December, the ruling Conservatives won an outright majority

Jan 03, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201519,728 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201919,074 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201918,402 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201817,724 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201817,520 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage