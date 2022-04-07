Headline News

Fleet Management

Freeway Workshop Office

Freeway announces predictive maintenance advances

Thursday, April 7, 2022 - 11:40
No Comments
1,332 Views
Fleet Management, Maintenance, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Freeway Fleet Systems will be showcasing new developments in predictive fleet maintenance at the ITT Hub conference and Exhibition. Freeway will be demonstrating their latest asset management software that can now receive live data from vehicle sensors, using artificial intelligence (AI) to help predict and prevent problems with vehicles on the road.

Freeway’s new developments are a result of AI software advances and integration with onboard vehicle technology innovators Stratio and Wheely-Safe. In addition to this vehicle data, Freeway also pools data from multiple sources such as engineer and driver inspections, parts performance, fuel consumption, mileage and maintenance schedules. This ensures the fleet is kept running efficiently and in optimum condition, minimising downtime and costs.

ITT Hub takes place at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre 11-12 May 2022. An expanded indoor exhibition hall hosts the conference and topical feature Hubs, including the newest addition to the show, the Cold Chain Hub by TCS&D. Freeway will be exhibiting alongside Genie Insights, their partner in fleet and workshop technology and digitisation.

With data from a vehicle diagnostics and other sensors, Stratio uses AI to predict faults in key components. When integrated with Freeway, it provides crucial, real-time, information of on-the-road vehicle performance and condition. Wheely-Safe meanwhile detects problems with wheels and brakes, such loose nuts, overheating brakes and low tyre pressures; data that Freeway’s software also picks up automatically.

Freeway has also developed smart software that predicts the type and quantity of parts needed to maintain a fleet. Also using AI, the software works out future stock level requirements updating parts suppliers to automate stock replenishment and help eliminate out-of-stock occurrences. Freeway continually learns from historic data to create a more accurate predictive model.

Freeway provides an end-to-end solution so operators have a single system to handle the entire fleet management process, from scheduling service work, to managing defects and compliance, as well as stores and purchasing. The latest developments build on Freeway’s moves to improve workshop efficiency and productivity through the introduction of mobile devices.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Delivery vans in a row

Commercial vehicle safety should be top prior...

Apr 07, 2022No Comments

The recent introduction of the Highway Code Hierarchy and enforcement of the Direct Vision Standard in London has made commercial vehicle safety top of the agenda for

Self driving car

Self-driving car crashes: w...

At the beginning of the year, the Law Commission

Apr 07, 2022
Speedy Alu-Truck

Speedy launch industry-firs...

National construction equipment hire and services provider Speedy, have

Apr 07, 2022
HGV driving towards setting sun

Freight prices rise for 14 ...

New industry index data reveals March’s average haulage and

Apr 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Red Diesel Barrels

    Government contradiction over ...

    In his Spring Statement the

    Apr 04, 20229,864 Views
    Russian and Ukrainian Flags

    Ukraine & supply chain

    US pledges to ramp-up liquefied

    Apr 04, 20225,610 Views

    Matthew Walters

    Matthew Walters, Head of Consultancy

    Mar 30, 20225,556 Views
    Used vans for sale

    Distortions to UK used-car mar...

    The UK’s second-hand automotive market

    Apr 01, 20224,092 Views
    Closeup truck driving

    How the UK is rehauling the tr...

    In recent years, the UK’s

    Apr 05, 20223,570 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021239,880 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202164,488 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202138,832 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202226,556 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202124,804 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing