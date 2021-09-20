Eight new remarketing modules launched by Epyx

A range of eight remarketing modules for motor finance, vehicle leasing and major fleets has been launched this week by Epyx.
Based on technology from its 1link Disposal Network platform, they are being made available in response to customer needs that have arisen in the wake of the pandemic.
Debbie Fox, commercial director at Epyx, said: “Digitisation has been one of the key trends of the pandemic period, with many businesses utilising the time and opportunity afforded by successive lockdowns to rethink how they can use technology in new and creative ways.
“This is certainly something that we have seen in relation to remarketing, with motor finance, vehicle leasing and other major fleets looking to maximise the effectiveness of their defleeting strategies, whether ex-fleet stock or retail PCP returns.
“However, not all of them need our entire 1link Disposal Network to implement these new strategies, so we have reacted by making key elements available on a modular basis, allowing existing and potential customers to access the exact digital tools that they require.”
The eight-module range means fleets can, on one hand, stay on top of their remarketing programme, minimise administration and maintain relationships with partners while, on the other, identify new opportunities, use data more strategically and develop insights, she explains.
The modules include Sales Booster, Logistics Organiser, Inspector, Damage Recharger, Auction Operator, Task Manager, Online Sales Simplifier and Data Analyser.
Fox continued: “These modules, we believe, provide the means for fleets to take control of their defleet digitisation in exactly the manner they desire. While the final shape of the new normal is very much in flux, they make the right technology available at all times.”