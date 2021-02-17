Headline News

Driver Require sets a new benchmark for gold-standard industry compliance

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 - 09:22
No Comments
714 Views
Compliance, Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC), Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Specialist driver recruitment agency, Driver Require, achieved the unique status of becoming the first UK agency to be REC Audited, a signed FCSA Supply Chain Partner and achieve the Logistics UK Driver Agency Excellence award.

Driver RequirePrior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Driver Require deliberately set out a strategy to achieve accreditation of best practice and compliance across all aspects of their business. Last week, they received REC Audited status, the third of three formal recognitions they’ve been working towards to show the agency’s compliance across recruitment, payroll and specialist haulage sector compliance factors.

Driver Require CEO, Kieran Smith commented, “We’ve always prided ourselves on operating transparently and above the line, but we wanted the qualifications and third-party accreditations to offer proof that we are true to our values and deliver real compliance.”

With impending IR35 reforms and market turbulence as a result of both Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus on compliance within the haulage sector is increasing. The next few months will undoubtedly see a levelling of the playing field, with greater pressures on margins across the sector.

Smith predicts that this commercial stress on hauliers and suppliers will, unfortunately, mean non-compliance could proliferate as companies resort to illicit practices to maintain margins: “Compliant, ethical hauliers are most exposed. We’ve already started to see a growing demand not only for suppliers offering the best value for money but for suppliers with a reputation for honest, above-board practices, along with quality assurance through both accredited compliance and operational excellence.”

The three qualifications Driver Require has now attained are:

  • REC Audited: Recruitment Compliance

This is the most comprehensive regulatory audit of its kind, covering compliance as well as the REC Code of Professional Practice. Driver Require is fully conversant and compliant with the recruitment agency Conduct Regulations, Agency Worker Regulations (AWR), and the Matthew Taylor Review of Modern Working Practices.

  • A signed FCSA Supply Chain Partner: Payroll Compliance

By signing up to the charter, Driver Require undertakes that they and all their Umbrella partners pay all taxes and statutory payments on behalf of their agency workers. They strive to prevent tax avoidance, evasion and fraud. The partnership also provides assurance that all of Driver Require’s Umbrella partners are FCSA accredited.

  • Logistics UK Driver Agency Excellence: Haulage Sector Specialist Compliance

The logistics UK Driver Agency award of Excellence offers assurance that Driver Require are experts in and fully compliant with the haulage sector regulations, including tachograph regulations, and the Road Transport Worker WTR.

Commenting on their achievement, Smith added “Unfortunately, we’re working in a market where it’s all too easy to say the right things but not follow through. We want to lead by example and provide reassurance that when our haulage partners choose Driver Require, they know they’re getting a partner invested in ethical, gold-standard compliance,” Smith explained.

“My hope is that we can set a precedent and expectation for ethical and transparent operations across the sector, especially as we brace ourselves for the imminent changes we’ll face in the next few months.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

SEAT

SEAT’s hybrids together for the first time

Feb 17, 2021No Comments

Hybrid cars have become one of the most popular choices for drivers around the world. 619,129 plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in Europe in 2020, a 210%

Speeding

Speeding less acceptable th...

New research from the UK’s largest independent road safety

Feb 17, 2021
apprenticeships

Freight association encoura...

As National Apprenticeship week comes nears its end, the

Feb 16, 2021
car insurance

5 ways to get a better deal...

For all car-owners, taking out insurance can often be

Feb 16, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201921,690 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201920,814 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202020,340 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201919,722 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,362 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing