DfBB launches Covid-19 ‘Transport Toolkit’

A new ‘Transport Toolkit’ of free online resources has been created to help fleet operators and business owners navigate the unique challenges presented during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The toolkit has been created by Driving for Better Business, the government-backed Highways England programme to help employers reduce work-related road risk, working in partnership with FleetCheck.
The online resources provide information and guidance on a range of issues including drivers working from home, furloughed drivers, mothballed vehicles and essential drivers operating at maximum capacity.
The resources share insights and experience to help businesses successfully operate during the Covid-19 pandemic, while continuing to meet ‘complex corporate responsibilities’ with regard to driver safety and welfare.
The toolkit is also intended to help businesses and fleets to prepare for the eventual return to more usual operational levels.
The toolkit includes a series of six videos covering the following topics:
- Essential Drivers – businesses operating at, or above maximum capacity.
- Non-Essential Drivers – those who can now work from home or have been furloughed.
- Business Continuity – maintaining customer relationships and keeping business as financially sound as possible.
- Vehicle Maintenance – the lack of engineers due to self-isolation and the closing of garages.
- Fleet Admin & Housekeeping – the importance of ensuring all staff follow established policies.
- Back to ‘Normal’ – what will ‘normal’ look like in the transport world?
Simon Turner, campaign manager for Driving for Better Business, said: “We have to remain positive, deal with the challenges we face as best we can, and prepare ourselves properly for a world which, in all probability, won’t look the same as it did before.
“Our experience over recent weeks is that there is a thirst for clarity and knowledge among fleets that are facing unprecedented times.
“It is vitally important to ensure employers have the correct information and guidance to successfully manage both their drivers and their vehicles in a time of considerable uncertainty.
“This (toolkit) is our contribution to supporting businesses around the UK that are vital to the UK economy.
“There will be much more detailed guidance to come as we drill down, with a range of experts, into specific issues such as managing driver fatigue and the comprehensive pre-use vehicles checks that will be required before any mothballed vehicles are allowed back on the road – something that will be vital to ensure the safety of all road users.”