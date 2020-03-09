Coronavirus: e2e offers short notice support to insurers and fleet operators

As cases of Coronavirus continue to escalate worldwide, e2e Total Loss Vehicle Management [e2e] is closely monitoring the virus implications and spread, issuing appropriate updates to staff, network members and clients. The UK’s largest salvage and recycling network is also offering short notice support to those insurers and fleet operators who may be impacted by service continuity issues in the event their vehicle recovery and salvage partner is compromised by Coronavirus.
As a network of 30+ nationwide, independently funded salvage and recycling agents, with over 50 Authorised Treatment Facilities, e2e is in a unique position to offer supply chain continuity to clients and capacity to the market. Should self- isolation of staff, due to Coronavirus or potential exposure to the virus, impact one member company within the network, service continuity will be provided by an alternate network member. Consistency of service is also guaranteed as all network members operate to agreed service standards set out in the e2e Member Agreement.
e2e head office is also prepared so as to ensure clients are not exposed to service interruptions. As part of its standard risk mitigation planning, the company’s IT infrastructure enables all head office staff to work remotely from home and this facility is regularly tested to ensure its smooth operation. Head office staff training related to cyber-crime, anti-money laundering, information security and data protection, equips handlers to identify anomalies and ‘fake news’, helping to protect clients from those seeking to exploit Coronavirus with insurance scams.
e2e is also supporting insurers, fleet operators and the vehicle repair market as uncertainties and delays in the supply of OEM parts grow, fueled by the challenges presented by Coronavirus. The company can provide access to over 3 million quality tested, warranty assured reclaimed parts, dispatched within 24 hours of order and is seeing demand steadily increase.
Neil Joslin, Chief Operating Officer at e2e comments: “Coronavirus represents a serious situation which we are monitoring very closely and our plans are constantly under review. Our thoughts are with those suffering from the virus and communities already impacted. The health and safety of our staff and our network members is our priority, alongside ensuring service continuity for our clients. We have restricted all non-essential external meetings and are issuing regular hand-washing and sanitizer reminders to staff. We are currently working with our network to ensure technicians are working with the appropriate clothing and personal protection equipment to mitigate risk when dealing with vehicles.”