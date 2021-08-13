Headline News

Tarmac’s smart card keeping HGV drivers safe and customers confident reaches major landmark

Friday, August 13, 2021 - 13:27
Tarmac has reached a significant landmark in its rollout of new fleet technology after presenting its 10,000th HGV driver with a smart card aimed at improving haulier safety, training, and increasing customer confidence.

Supplied by specialist software solutions provider Reference Point, Tarmac’s award-winning OneCard digitally captures information and data on drivers’ credentials and training history, as well as key qualifications such as CPC hours.

In addition to ensuring drivers are fully compliant with necessary legislation, the system makes site safety checks and supply chains more efficient and provides improved quality and competency assurance for customers.

The company introduced the pioneering cloud-based platform for its delivery drivers and hauliers across all of its business units in 2018.  The system is now also available digitally as a virtual card which can be used on smartphones and individually personalised for every driver, with fraud protection and identification technologies fully integrated.

Phil Ramsden, OneCard project manager, logistics, said: “As a leading responsible business we’re always looking for ways to boost safety and enhance productivity, as well as introducing technology that allows us to improve customer experience.

“It’s impossible to imagine not having OneCard now. We have taken steps to improve our business by changing the way we manage driver compliance, engagement and training, and made data available within seconds. Our drivers also love the card as it saves the time completing paperwork and holding multiple different licences.”

The 10,000th OneCard was recently formally presented to Michael James Godber, who works for Basra Trucking Ltd, one of Tarmac’s haulier contractors, at the company’s Snodland asphalt plant in Kent.

Tarmac operates one of the largest HGV fleets in the UK, which are operated by a trained and professional community of drivers and contract hauliers, and is committed to continually improving environmental and safety performance.

source: ukhaulier

