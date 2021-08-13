Headline News

Langdon Transport has licence revoked as director is disqualified for five year

Friday, August 13, 2021 - 13:21
No Comments
2,454 Views
HGV News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Transport

Langdon Transport in Plymouth has had its licence revoked and its director disqualified for five years following a Bristol public inquiry.

The company, which holds a standard national licence in the West of England traffic area authorising a total of 49 HGVs and 52 trailers running out of six operating centres, appeared before the traffic commissioner on 29 June.

As well as discussing a recent application to vary its licence, the company also faced questions from the TC in relation to disciplinary action.

As a result, the licence was revoked with effect from 20 October; its director Steven Langdon was disqualified for 60 months and transport manager Ian Hurt was disqualified for three years.

Further details from the office of the traffic commissioner were not made available as we went to press.

When motortransport.co.uk called Langdon Transport’s Ivybridge office, the company declined to comment.

Its most recent financial accounts for the year ending 31 July 2020 showed that the business held fixed assets worth £3.8m and capital and reserves of £2.7m.

The report also said that the average number of employees including directors during the period was 49.

It is understood the company is both a Palletforce and a UPN member.

source: MotorTransport

Tags
,

Related Article

Slide in European trucking capacity raises sp...

Aug 13, 2021No Comments

Trucking capacity on European roads remained at a low level in July according to industry analysts, resulting in a significant increase in spot market rates.   Figures

Comfort, Service and Suppor...

Impeccable’ service has led Inverdell Ltd., the Cairndow, Argyll-based

Aug 13, 2021

Construction fleets lack ve...

Fleet operators in the construction sector are in the

Aug 13, 2021

Tarmac’s smart card keepi...

Tarmac has reached a significant landmark in its rollout

Aug 13, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021202,716 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021124,410 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201951,042 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201830,786 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201828,848 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing