Jaama calls for critical vehicle defect checks to be undertaken

Jaama warns that vehicle maintenance checks by drivers have become even more business critical following the Government’s decision to suspend MoT tests as a consequence of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
All cars, vans and motorcycles which usually would require an MoT test are exempted from needing a test from Monday (March 30) for six months. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) previously announced the suspension of MoTs for all HGVs, trailers and public service vehicles for up to three months from March 21, 2020.
Fleet and asset management software specialist Jaama’s innovative smartphone ‘MyVehicle App’ includes a vehicle defect check list for drivers.
Information recorded is then automatically delivered to Jaama’s multi award-winning Key2 asset management system, which then auto triggers’ processes such as service, maintenance and repair procedures.
In suspending vehicle MoTs, the DVSA underlined the importance of vehicles being kept in a roadworthy condition and warned that drivers and businesses could be prosecuted if unsafe vehicles were found to be on the road.
Jaama managing director Martin Evans said: “Vehicle roadworthiness is business critical and essential for all road users. With MoTs being suspended for all types of vehicles, including those subject to Operator Licence conditions, it is vital that drivers are vigilant and undertake daily vehicle checks.
“Tools such as ‘MyVehicle App’ that enable drivers’ to ‘self-service’ are an essential requirement for fleet operators, and save significant back office manual intervention.
“What’s more as the UK copes with the coronavirus pandemic and MoT testing is temporarily suspended, the importance of drivers ensuring their vehicles – particularly those operating in Government-declared essential business sectors – are roadworthy is even more vital.
“A daily walk-around check taking just a few minutes for drivers to check, for example tyre condition, oil, water and screen wash levels and that all lights are working as well as the condition of windscreens and bodywork could be the difference between life and death.
“Garages have been declared ‘essential’ by the Government so remain open to undertake maintenance and repairs. MoTs may have been suspended, but that is no reason to neglect the importance of vehicle defect checks. In fact it makes vehicle maintenance even more important.”