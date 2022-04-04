First Renault Trucks for Explore Transport LTD’s HS2 fleet

As part of a programme of significant growth within its mixer truck fleet, specialist suppliers of Transport and Plant Hire services, Explore Transport Limited, has added Renault Trucks to its vehicle line-up for the first time.
Supplied by Border Trucks, a total of eight Renault Trucks C430 8x4s – five with Day Cab, two with Day & Night Cab, and one High Sleeper – all equipped with 8 cubic metre McPhee mixer bodies, have joined the 40-strong Explore Transport fleet, delivering ready mix concrete on the Main Works Civils Contracts for various customers across HS2 as well as on general spot hire across the rest of the UK.
John Whitehurst, Head of Mixers and Heavy Haulage Divisions, Explore Plant and Transport Solutions explains why the Renault Trucks C was the vehicle of choice: “When making any decision around new trucks we are always focusing on three key elements: driver experience, reliability and back up service. When we considered the requirements for these trucks and the nature of the work they are going to be doing, we felt the Renault Trucks option offered the best overall solution.”
John continues: “One of our prime purchasing considerations was the ongoing maintenance and servicing of the vehicles. We were impressed with the options offered by Border Trucks and felt assured that any down time would be kept to a minimum. Stephen Whitehead, the Managing Director at Border Trucks, was always on hand to answer any questions with confidence, and helped to address any issues in a prompt and professional manner.”
Powered by Renault Trucks’ 11 litre engine, which produces 2050 Nm torque and is coupled to an Optidriver ATO 2612F gearbox with automatic clutch, the C430s feature 4 point cab air suspension with ride-height control system. Inside the cab, comfort was a key consideration, with leather steering wheel as well as Renault Trucks’ audio, navigation and entertainment system, ROADPAD. A further four C430s with Day and Night Cab are on order for delivery later this year.
John says: “We worked closely with our customers to understand their requirements and the environments in which they will be operating. Once we had a good understanding of this, it allowed us to choose a vehicle type that would match these needs. We felt that the Range C models were the best fit along with offering a high standard of driver comfort and safety.”
The new vehicles will initially operate around the Central section of HS2, where Explore Transport is expecting to move significant volumes of material in the next 24-36 months. “The spec we have chosen gives us the flexibility to be compliant with a number of different customer and site requirements for safety and environmental standards, meaning they can be versatile and work in any location we need them,” concludes John.