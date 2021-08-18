Headline News

Driver of crashed Freightroute truck that blocked A1 was four times over limit

Wednesday, August 18, 2021
A Freightroute truck was crashed by a drunken lorry driver who was four times over the limit, according to Durham Police. The crash took place on Saturday (14 August) at junction 59 of the A1 near Darlington, blocking the A1 for several hours. Durham Constabulary tweeted a photo of the crashed truck and said: “This driver of this HGV was four times over the drink-drive limit when officers from @DurhamRPU stopped him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The driver also blocked junction 59 for several hours while we awaited recovery of the vehicle – let this be a lesson.”

The force’s Roads Policing Unit replied, saying: “Don’t drink and drive.

“This could have so easily ended in a fatality.”

source: MotorTransport

