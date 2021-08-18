Headline News

AW Repair Group commits to EV Ready training

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 - 11:22
No Comments
480 Views
Electric Vehicles, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

AW Repair Group has committed to ensuring its entire workforce is trained up on electric vehicle skills under Thatcham Research’s EV Ready programme.

Launched in July 2021, the Thatcham training programme addresses the current electric vehicle skills gap in the vehicle repair sector; according to the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), only 6.5% of the automotive sector was qualified to work on EVs as of June 2021.

To ensure it’s ahead of the repair curve, all AW Repair Group staff will receive the Thatcham training as part of standardised learning.

The EV Ready training programme, which consists of online and face-to-face learning, will help technical and non-technical staff gain EV skills and awareness, helping the business to continue to embrace electrification technology with confidence.

The programme includes topics such as EV technology identification, health and safety awareness for non-technical teams and EV working voltages, components, tools, equipment and repair competence.

Steve Hoe, technical development and VM manager at AW Repair, explained: “We have been investing in EV training and equipment for quite some time now and as a result, have some highly trained EV technicians, particularly at our specialist TecKnowlogy Centres. However, for us it’s vital that the whole team across all our sites understand the risks of working with EVs.”

He continued: “This training is not just for our technicians and body shop staff. We plan to reach all corners of our business, with EV Ready forming the basis of a standardised learning and induction process for all current employees and new starters, including apprentices.

“From customer liaison advisors to valet and transport to behind-the-scenes staff, everyone at AW will complete EV Ready.”

Hoe added that the team have already given very positive feedback about the move and are excited to get involved in the training.

“This is about getting ahead of the curve and continuing to develop a reputation for safe and efficient EV repairs. We are guaranteeing the education of our employees and giving confidence to customers bringing their vehicles in for repair.”

source: FleetWorld

Tags
,

Related Article

HGV market in Q2 post-Covid boost, but full r...

Aug 18, 2021No Comments

New heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations increased by 128.7% in the second quarter of 2021, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and

Hawthorns Logistics’ Refr...

Washington-based distribution company, Hawthorns Logistics, has taken delivery of

Aug 18, 2021

Driver of crashed Freightro...

A Freightroute truck was crashed by a drunken lorry

Aug 18, 2021

Government’s long-awaited...

The Government has revealed its plans for a “world-leading”

Aug 18, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021204,714 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021124,698 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201952,020 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201831,092 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201829,172 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing