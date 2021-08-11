AFP launches first specialist eLCV fleet transition course

THE Association of Fleet Operators (AFP) has unveiled its first ever eLCV course for fleets transitioning to electrification, with the first taking place on Thursday 9th September It will follow a similar format to the industry body’s existing one-day electric car course, which was launched earlier this year and has been well received by a broad range of fleet stakeholders.
The new course has been created by well-known eLCV expert Paul Kirby in conjunction with the AFP, and will be delivered by him alongside the AFP’s Peter Eldridge. Hosted using video conferencing, it will last 5-6 hours.
Training consists of five modules – the eLCV ecosystem, vehicles, evaluation, total cost of ownership and operations, and future state. Further details of each of these are provided at the end of this press release.
Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “The electric car course has been one of the key achievements of the AFP to date, helping many fleet professionals to begin planning their electrification transition.
“Its new eLCV equivalent aims to do the same for light commercial vehicle operators and we are sure will be similarly successful, especially thanks to the involvement of Paul Kirby, who is one the country’s best-informed voices in this field.“We’ve priced the course to make it highly accessible and we’re also aiming to make it extremely interactive, with Q&A sessions and other online means of communication to ensure that everyone attending can derive the maximum benefit. “We’re expecting interest to be high and are also planning to repeat the course regularly over the next year or more. This is an area where it seems certain that demand for fleet expertise will grow very quickly in the near future.”
Hollick, who has just launched his own EV Essentials consultancy, said: “I’m very pleased to be working alongside the AFP on this project. Interest in eLCVs is growing apace and there is considerable demand for a course of this type.”
The cost of attendance is £225 for AFP and ICFM members and £295 for non-members. To book your place or find out more, please visit www.theafp.co.uk or contact the AFP Administration Hub on administration@theafp.co.uk.
source: BusinessVans