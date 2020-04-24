Headline News

Eddie Stobart is proud to support the NHS

Friday, April 24, 2020 - 10:03
No Comments
372 Views
Distribution, Fleet News, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Top News, Transport

To support NHS Charities Together, Eddie Stobart has branded one of its trailers with a rainbow and the NHS logo. All revenue that the truck earns over the next three months will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

Eddie Stobart

Eddie Stobart – Rainbow Trailer

William Stobart, Executive Chairman said: “The last few weeks for every industry has been turbulent and challenging. Eddie Stobart are at the forefront of the supply chain making over 40,000 deliveries each week for some of the UK’s leading grocery retailers and food processing suppliers. This has only been possible by the sheer professionalism of our key workers, drivers, management and our back-office support colleagues, all of whom help keep the nation moving. We are all extremely proud to support the NHS through these unprecedented times.”

Eddie Stobart

Eddie Stobart in collaboration with Tesco – Stay Home Save Lives

Jack Leight, the driver of the NHS trailer said “I’m hugely proud and privileged to be asked to pull the rainbow trailer, which clearly shows our appreciation for the NHS, and those on the front line.”

Eddie Stobart Rainbow Trailer video

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Fleet Source one-stop compliance portal launc...

Apr 24, 2020No Comments

Fleet operators are being offered the opportunity by Fleet Source, to manage all their legal and contractual training requirements in a one-stop compliance portal. Launched by fleet

Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks prepares a g...

Disinfection of machinery, workstations and work tools, the wearing

Apr 24, 2020
Goodyear

Goodyear searches for Highw...

Goodyear is proud to have launched a new scheme

Apr 24, 2020

Government confirms car dea...

In an official statement issued to Car Dealer Magazine

Apr 24, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201419,254 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201418,552 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201918,186 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,982 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201916,140 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing