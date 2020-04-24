Eddie Stobart is proud to support the NHS

To support NHS Charities Together, Eddie Stobart has branded one of its trailers with a rainbow and the NHS logo. All revenue that the truck earns over the next three months will be donated to NHS Charities Together.
William Stobart, Executive Chairman said: “The last few weeks for every industry has been turbulent and challenging. Eddie Stobart are at the forefront of the supply chain making over 40,000 deliveries each week for some of the UK’s leading grocery retailers and food processing suppliers. This has only been possible by the sheer professionalism of our key workers, drivers, management and our back-office support colleagues, all of whom help keep the nation moving. We are all extremely proud to support the NHS through these unprecedented times.”
Jack Leight, the driver of the NHS trailer said “I’m hugely proud and privileged to be asked to pull the rainbow trailer, which clearly shows our appreciation for the NHS, and those on the front line.”
Eddie Stobart Rainbow Trailer video