Arlon Graphics: Cast Cash Back Promotion

A special promotion is now offered by Arlon Graphics EMEA on premium Arlon vehicle wrap film kits including matching overlaminates.
Arlon is one of the most experienced cast manufacturers in the world and produces vinyl mainly for vehicle graphics with over 60 years of expertise. It markets cast vinyl products that suit every application need.
To reward its customers, Arlon Graphics EMEA will be running an exciting Cast Promotion with a Cashback refund for select products purchased between 16 March and 30 April 2020.
This promotion is valid for Arlon’s outstanding cast products: SLX™ Cast Wrap, DPF 6100XLP, DPF 6000XRP and IllumiNITE Wrap™. It also includes Arlon’s high-performance polymeric film Fusion Wrap, paired with its cast overlaminate Series 3170.
The Cast Cash Back offers a refund of 100 €/£/$ for the first Cast kit and 50 €/£/$ for additional kits, on the SLX™ Cast Wrap, DPF 6100XLP, DPF 6000XRP, IllumiNITE Wrap™ + Matching Overlaminates.
For the Fusion Wrap + Matching Overlaminates it offers a Cashback of 75 €/£/$ for the first Fusion Wrap kit and 50 €/£/$ for additional kits.
‘’Arlon wishes to reward its end-users by organizing a cashback on its vehicle and fleet graphics products. With this promotion, Arlon also wants to give everyone the opportunity to test high-quality films that will delight installers,’’ said Tess Launay – Marketing Manager EMEA, Arlon Graphics.
To qualify for this Cast Cash Back, users will be asked to simply register their purchase at crm.arlon.com/cast-cash-back.