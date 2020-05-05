PRIM – Fleet Standards appoints a new Ambassador – Licence Bureau

PRIM works closely with organisations to recognise them for their commitment to reducing road risk across their fleet. Uniquely, we award organisations of all fleet types and sizes, who are focusing on reducing road risk though proactive risk management. Organisations enter the accreditation at Bronze level and are awarded higher levels according, with Platinum being the highest level of achievement.
One of the perks of becoming a PRIM – Fleet Standards member, is gaining access to a comprehensive range of vetted and approved Suppliers. All suppliers approved by PRIM are carefully selected to enhance a client’s business and assist their risk management programme.
Licence Bureau has been appointed as the nominated supplier for Driver Licence Checking Services.
Steve Pinchen, Sales Director for Licence Bureau said of the appointment “A combination of legislation, education and informed fleet and compliance managers has meant that compliance is now higher on company agendas of all sizes than ever before. This has accelerated the take up of Licence Bureau’s Compliance Managed Services (CMS) such as Driver Licence Checking, Employee audit, Identification of Grey Fleet and subsequent compliance management, Risk Assessments, Permits to Drive and Driver training. These services will be fully available to PRIM clients to help them complete the PRIM Fleet roadmap towards accreditation, so increasing road safety throughout the UK”.
Licence Bureau provides a number of Driver Licence Checking Services using services provided by the DVLA through advanced, award winning IT systems – saving you time and enabling you to manage your fleet professionally and compliantly.
Founded in 2003 by ex-Police Officers and IT experts, their award winning services are used by 23% of the FTSE-100 and thousands of smaller companies eager to reduce the hassle, cost and risks associated with managing fleets.
Key features and services provided by Licence Bureau:
- Driving Licence Verification
- Grey Fleet Management
- On-line risk assessments
- Audits
- Permit to Drive
For more information on how you could benefit from working with PRIM – Fleet Standards, or to obtain recognition for your organisation, go to www.primfleetstandards.co.uk or email team@primfleetstandards.co.uk