New special finance options launched by MV Asset Finance

Friday, March 27, 2020 - 08:44
MV Asset Finance has fast-tracked a new package of support measures that can be specially tailored to meet individual customer needs.

MV Asset Finance

Announcing the news, MV Group Managing Director Steven Cairns said: “As we know, these are challenging times, so we have developed a range of very special options to assist operators both large and small, including start-ups.

“Literally nothing is off the table. We have access to more than 100 funding sources, so we can provide flexible, tailored finance to support any business at this time – with decisions made rapidly, so operators can get the assets they need as soon as possible.”

The range of options available across the ready to go fleet of trucks includes flexible finance with zero deposits and VAT deferrals, interest-only repayments for the first 12 months and invoice finance – releasing up to 90% of unpaid invoices.  MV Asset Finance is also offering to unlock funding when a company needs it, by refinancing existing assets to raise cash to inject into the business.

