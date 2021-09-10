Headline News

BVRLA calls for HGV phase-out delivery plan

Friday, September 10, 2021 - 07:40
The BVRLA has called for the Government to develop a delivery plan to support the phase-out of non-zero emission HGVs between 2035 and 2040.

BVRLAResponding to the consultation on the phase-out, the association urged the Government to follow a similar approach to that seen for cars and vans.

To support this, the BVRLA has recommended the setting up of a taskforce with a range of stakeholders, including end users, to make recommendations for the delivery plan. This group should play a key role in identifying the challenges in reaching the phase-out dates and in developing the solutions needed to overcome them.

The BVRLA consulted a wide range of members on the phase-out and they highlighted the fact that the vast variety of HGV use cases would require a more nuanced and studied approach. The association is suggesting that the Government reconsiders its timings for the phase-out. As a minimum, it believes that the vehicle weight threshold for the 2035 and 2040 phase out dates should occur at 18 tonnes not 26 tonnes and that another earlier split at 7.5 tonnes should be considered.

BVRLA members have also asked for an increase to maximum permissible weights to cater for the additional weight and loss of payload when moving to zero-emission vehicles. A wider review of vehicle weights should be considered to prepare for a range of zero-emission technologies being used.

Elsewhere, the Government should consider the ongoing role of low carbon fuels, which have been instrumental in helping reduce emissions. They should be supported in the short term to deliver immediate carbon reduction gains while zero emission product is not viable.

BVRLA Chief Executive Gerry Keaney commented; “All of the members we spoke to as part of this consultation highlighted the massive uncertainty around future powertrain technology and infrastructure requirements.

“The HGV market will need massive long-term grants and incentives to go zero emission and Government needs to ensure that any of the lessons and insights learnt from the various trials currently under way are fed through to the market quickly and clearly.”

 

