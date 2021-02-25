Headline News

Shell Rimula heavy duty diesel engine oils now carbon neutral

Thursday, February 25, 2021 - 10:22
No Comments
912 Views
Environment News, Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Shell today announces that its Shell Rimula R6 series premium engine oils are now carbon neutral across all stages of their lifecycle. This announcement establishes Shell Rimula as not only the leading heavy-duty diesel engine oil (HDDEO) brand in key global markets, but also part of the carbon neutral solution for on-highway fleets and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This step forward for these premium products is central to Shell’s commitment to a lower-carbon future that aims to offset the annual emissions of more than 200 million litres of advanced synthetic lubricants, expecting to compensate approximately 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e)* emissions per year — equivalent to taking more than 340,000 cars off the road for one year**.

Gavin Warner, General Manager Sustainability, Global Commercial at Shell, said: “We know our transport customers are looking for ways to reduce their net carbon footprint while continuing to grow their business. As a leading provider of heavy-duty diesel engine oils, we play an essential role in helping them achieve that goal. Our premium Shell Rimula portfolio already delivered improved engine performance and fuel efficiency; now, by being carbon neutral from raw material extraction to end-of-life, they also will help customers advance toward their carbon-reduction goals.”

Troy Chapman, Vice President of Global Marketing at Shell Lubricant Solutions, said: “Our customers face intense operational challenges as they navigate the road to recovery. The pandemic has pressured volumes and rates, demanding cost reductions. At the same time, customers are trying to reach ambitious climate goals. Shell are committed to helping our customers achieve both their commercial and carbon-reduction targets by enabling them go safely, go further, and get savings, sustainably.”

We all need to do what we can to avoid or reduce the emissions we produce. But, for emissions that are less avoidable, offsetting is an option. In this case, Shell’s global portfolio of nature-based carbon credits will compensate for the CO2e emissions from the lifecycle of these products, including the raw materials, packaging, production, distribution, customer use and product end of life. Shell supports projects which focus on protecting and restoring natural ecosystems that naturally absorb CO2 from the atmosphere every year while also improving biodiversity, protecting endangered species and supporting local communities.

RimulaToday’s announcement is a key step in Shell Lubricant Solutions’ multi-year strategy to help customers manage their sustainability needs by avoiding, reducing, and, when it is not possible to avoid or reduce, offsetting emissions. Since 2016, Shell has reduced the carbon intensity of its lubricants manufacturing by more than 30%***, and over 50% of the electricity used in its lubricant blending plants now comes from renewable sources. Shell is also reducing packaging waste from lubricant products at scale by increasing the use of recycled materials and exploring more sustainable packaging across its supply chains. Shell recognises that measures to avoid and reduce emissions will be essential to tackle emissions over the long term. But, until scalable solutions are deployed, carbon-offsetting programmes provide an immediate solution to reduce CO2e emissions across Shell’s portfolio and value chain.

* CO2e (CO2 equivalent) refers to CO2, CH4, N2O

** Actual emissions from driving are sensitive to underlying assumptions

*** Internal Shell analysis

Tags
, ,

Related Article

PHEV

Plug−in Hybrid Cars: Are They All the Same?

Feb 25, 2021No Comments

Today, Green NCAP announces the environmental performance ratings of 25 new cars including, for the first time, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).  The results of three – the Kia Niro, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota

electric trucks

DHL Freight and Volvo Truck...

DHL Freight, one of the leading road freight providers

Feb 25, 2021
Logistics UK

Northern Ireland Protocol n...

After issues have occurred moving goods between GB and

Feb 25, 2021
road safety

Fleet managers need to prio...

Venson Automotive Solutions is urging fleet managers to create

Feb 24, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201922,380 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201921,564 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201921,084 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202020,856 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201920,190 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing