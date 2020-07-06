Headline News

Hackney roads set to close to through-traffic

Monday, July 6, 2020 - 08:58
No Comments
264 Views
Air Pollution, Air Quality, Environment News, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Vehicle Emissions

A further 20 roads in Hackney are set to close to through-traffic, as part of ‘radical’ road safety plans designed to support walking and cycling and aid social distancing.

HackneyHackney Council has secured funding from Transport for London’s Streetspace programme for the closures, nine of which would create new low traffic neighbourhoods.

Closures at a further 11 roads around the borough are targeted at residential areas known to be used as rat-runs by drivers keen to avoid main roads.

Residents will still be able to access homes and businesses.

The scheme forms part of Hackney Council’s post-lockdown transport strategy, which will also see roads outside 40 schools closed to traffic to help children walk and cycle to school.

The measures will be implemented for a maximum period of 18 months, giving residents the chance to have their say on how they work – before a decision is made on whether to make them permanent.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council cabinet member for transport, said: “We know that 70% of people in Hackney do not own a car, yet there is a clear risk that as lockdown eases and public transport use remains low the number of cars on our roads will increase.

“In a borough with the highest number of cycling and walking road deaths in London per 1,000 trips taken, and one of the highest premature death rates from air pollution, any increase in motor vehicle traffic is likely to be deadly. It is my duty to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“We are acting quickly to close roads and widen pavements to support walking and cycling, protect people from increased traffic, and prevent the secondary effects of Coronavirus from exacerbating existing road safety issues.”

 

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

XCIENT

World’s first XCIENT fuel cell heavy-duty t...

Jul 06, 2020No Comments

Hyundai Motor Company today shipped the first 10 units of the Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world’s first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck, to Switzerland. The company

CO2

Zellwood set to reduce CO2 ...

One of Ireland’s leading contract management and logistics solutions

Jul 06, 2020
Fleet procurement

Fleet procurement in the ...

Fleet procurement in the ‘new normal’ business world will

Jul 06, 2020
DriveElectric

Ten actions that businesses...

Green number plates are set to be rolled out

Jul 06, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202055,812 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201426,442 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,546 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,710 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,194 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing