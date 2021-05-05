Headline News

Clean Air Zones present challenges for fleets

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - 10:37
No Comments
2,628 Views
Clean Air Zone, Environment News, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Ultra Low Emission Zone, Vehicle Emissions

Concerns surrounding Clean Air Zones (CAZs) are two of the top three issues that car and van fleets believe they will face before 2026.

Clean Air ZonesFindings from Arval Mobility Observatory’s 2021 Barometer show that the top most common  challenges facing fleets in the next five years were firstly the introduction of stricter CAZs (35%), followed by increased vehicle taxation (34%) and then the creation of more CAZs (30%). After lockdown, poor road infrastructure causing congestion (30%) dropped to fourth position, followed by the impact of flexible working (22%), and implementing full mobility solutions (14%) came last.

Shaun Sadlier, Head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “The responses indicate that CAZs are seen as challenging for fleet managers well into the medium-term and that they’re worried about both their proliferation and the rules becoming tougher.

“However, many fleets that Arval partner with have been able to meet CAZ requirements with relatively small changes to their operations. Even for those which are affected, the worry is likely to be transitional as older vehicles are replaced. By the end of this decade, the vast majority of company cars, and probably vans too, will be electrified, which will help to solve the emissions zones problem automatically.

“Similarly, it is interesting that taxation is seen as a challenge. Again, the emergence of EVs of all kinds will potentially massively reduce tax liabilities for fleets over the next few years.”

Sadlier added that perhaps the most striking finding in the research was the sharp reduction in fleets concerned about congestion.

“This is now at 30% compared to 43% in last year’s Arval Mobility Observatory research – a fall almost certainly prompted by reduced road use during the pandemic and which perhaps indicates that fleet managers expect traffic levels to remain lower into the future.

“Another pandemic trend mentioned is the emergence of more flexible working. Our experience so far is that very few businesses are looking to move out of company cars as a result of increased home working. While almost everyone seems to believe that fewer miles will be driven in the future, the general view is that those miles remain essential for business and personal life.”

These findings come from the 2021 edition of Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer a research project which asks a wide ranging set of questions about fleet and mobility trends.

Author: Chris Wright, Business Motoring

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Fleet Management

Is it time to rationalise your fleet?

May 05, 2021No Comments

Businesses have dealt with vast change throughout the pandemic. Ever-changing restrictions have forced many to re-think their overall strategy, which has had a radical impact on business

customs clearances

Realising post-Brexit effic...

After the Brexit transition period finally ended on 31st

May 04, 2021
E-Transit

Ford announces European cus...

The first European customer trials of the new E-Transit

May 04, 2021
Lex Autolease

Lex Autolease helps Star Re...

Lex Autolease, the country’s largest fleet management provider, has

May 04, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021112,926 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201825,116 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201822,782 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201920,922 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202019,764 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing