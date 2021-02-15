Headline News

Why you should invest in an EV in 2021

Monday, February 15, 2021 - 10:00
No Comments
522 Views
Electric Cars, Electric Trucks, Electric Vans, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Are you thinking or buying or replacing your vehicle this year? If you are you probably have some thoughts about which one to go for. You might have the latest BMW or Audi in mind. These are still excellent cars and provide good fuel economy, but they aren’t the future. More and more governments and manufacturers are getting behind EVs. The reasons are outlined below.

EVCHEAPER TO RUN 

What if you could dramatically reduce the cost of running a vehicle? That means slashing or eliminating the full costs. How much would you save? Add to that a reduction in road tax too, because you’re running an ultra modern vehicle.

If this doesn’t sound realistic then consider the benefits of running an EV. Although most places will charge for the electricity, and you will pay for it if you charge at home; certain government subsidised power stations will fill you up for free.

EASIER TO MAINTAIN 

Owning and running a car is an expensive business, especially if it’s a conventional gas powered vehicle. You need to have it regularly serviced, you need to have the oil and filters changed, and you need to fix any technical issues under the bonnet.

This is not the case with an EV. EVs don’t have any conventional working parts. All they have is a battery that needs to be replaced very rarely. You only have to service the brakes and change the tyres. The cost of owning a private vehicle just got a whole lot cheaper.

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE 

Only a decade ago EVs were still considered to be unworkable solutions to private car ownership. Not only was the infrastructure in its infancy, but the technology in the vehicles was not competitive. Nobody wanted a car with substandard performance attributes.

Fast forward a few years and everything has changed. Now there are several EV power stations on your commute to work and the performance of the car has significantly improved. EVs can now compete, or even outcompete, many of their gas powered rivals.

PLANET FRIENDLY 

One of the reasons why EVs are so cheap to run is down to the climate crisis. Governments around the world have issues grants and subsidies to promote the growth of EVs on the roads. This indicates that more infrastructure will be developed in coming years so EVs become commonplace.

Until that happens you can take full advantage of the discounts and support the planet at the same time. EVs are not yet fully carbon neutral but they don’t have any emissions at the tailpipe. Good news for local air quality.

QUICK AND QUIET

As previously mentioned EV emergent always the performance cars they are today. It has taken an upswing in consumer demand and the emerging climate crisis to motivate manufacturers to create more reputable models. But they have risen to the challenge.

Not only do EV run on more effective batteries with a better range, they are as silent as ever. Imagine driving without the low background hum of an engine. It’s good for your head space and for those hands free calls.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

MAN

MAN launches software upgrades for trucks ove...

Feb 15, 2021No Comments

MAN Trucks has launched a new digital service called MAN Now that allows its vehicles to receive software updates remotely. The first feature to be made available

Nissan

Nissan announces future pla...

Nissan today confirmed plans for its next generation of

Feb 15, 2021
Lightfoot

Lucion Services rolls-out L...

Gateshead-headquartered Lucion Services, an international leader in environmental risk

Feb 15, 2021
Mercedes-Benz

H&C Haulage raves abou...

Family matters for Mercedes-Benz fan Jason Ward. He took

Feb 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201921,408 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201920,526 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202020,118 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201919,536 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,176 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing