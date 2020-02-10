Nexus electrifies rental with online EV booking platform

Nexus Vehicle Rental, the UK’s leading tech-driven business mobility provider, has launched a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) online rental platform for business use as part of its revamped IRIS V5 rental management system. In addition to the dedicated EV rental dashboard, IRIS users can expect a revised look and feel to the technology.
The launch of Nexus’ EV rental platform will enable businesses to meet the rising demand for alternative, cleaner mobility solutions and it is a first within the corporate rental market.
David Brennan, CEO at Nexus Vehicle Rental, said: “By launching the UK’s first online electric vehicle (EV) rental platform for business use, Nexus is leading the way. It is a big decision for businesses to switch to EVs and sensible phasing in is needed. The dedicated platform eases the process by assisting our clients to gradually trial and transition to EVs by avoiding large upfront expenditure. EV adoption will take time and the scale of available vehicles will now start to grow.
“We are constantly looking to develop our services with new and innovative software and IRIS is our flagship product that facilitates this. We know our clients will appreciate the new look and feel of the platform and this should help to streamline rental management further, ultimately driving cost savings through innovation.”
Due to high demand, orders of electric fleet vehicles can take up to six months for delivery. As a result, Nexus has observed a rising trend of short and medium-term EV rental bookings to plug the gaps in supply.
Nexus’ award-winning IRIS software provides access to the UK’s largest supply chain of more than 550,000 vehicles from more than 2,000 locations across the UK, from an electric car to a 32 tonne refuse vehicle.
To complement the platform launch, Nexus has also created a dedicated EV guide the latest in its Glovebox Guide series – to highlight the benefits of operating EVs within fleets, while offering practical advice to drivers.
To download a copy of the latest Glovebox Guide on EV’s, head to https://www.nexusrental.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Electric-Vehicles-Glovebox-Guide-1.pdf
To view the latest look for IRIS and the new EV platform, head to https://nexusrental-1.wistia.com/medias/ec984uwktq?wtime=0s