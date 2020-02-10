Headline News

Nexus electrifies rental with online EV booking platform

Monday, February 10, 2020 - 09:32
No Comments
198 Views
Company Cars, Electric Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Nexus Vehicle Rental, the UK’s leading tech-driven business mobility provider, has launched a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) online rental platform for business use as part of its revamped IRIS V5 rental management system. In addition to the dedicated EV rental dashboard, IRIS users can expect a revised look and feel to the technology.

Nexus

Nexus Vehicle Rental EV dashboard

The launch of Nexus’ EV rental platform will enable businesses to meet the rising demand for alternative, cleaner mobility solutions and it is a first within the corporate rental market.

David Brennan, CEO at Nexus Vehicle Rental, said: “By launching the UK’s first online electric vehicle (EV) rental platform for business use, Nexus is leading the way. It is a big decision for businesses to switch to EVs and sensible phasing in is needed. The dedicated platform eases the process by assisting our clients to gradually trial and transition to EVs by avoiding large upfront expenditure.  EV adoption will take time and the scale of available vehicles will now start to grow.

“We are constantly looking to develop our services with new and innovative software and IRIS is our flagship product that facilitates this. We know our clients will appreciate the new look and feel of the platform and this should help to streamline rental management further, ultimately driving cost savings through innovation.”

Due to high demand, orders of electric fleet vehicles can take up to six months for delivery. As a result, Nexus has observed a rising trend of short and medium-term EV rental bookings to plug the gaps in supply.

Nexus’ award-winning IRIS software provides access to the UK’s largest supply chain of more than 550,000 vehicles from more than 2,000 locations across the UK, from an electric car to a 32 tonne refuse vehicle.

To complement the platform launch, Nexus has also created a dedicated EV guide the latest in its Glovebox Guide series – to highlight the benefits of operating EVs within fleets, while offering practical advice to drivers.

To download a copy of the latest Glovebox Guide on EV’s, head to https://www.nexusrental.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Electric-Vehicles-Glovebox-Guide-1.pdf 

To view the latest look for IRIS and the new EV platform, head to https://nexusrental-1.wistia.com/medias/ec984uwktq?wtime=0s 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Feedback from John Mackirdy on the Volvo FM r...

Feb 10, 2020No Comments

Currently commencing its 150th year in business, John Mackirdy Ltd of Rothesay, Isle of Bute is reporting first class performance levels from a new Volvo FM rigid

£75 computer system could ...

A £75 computer system could revolutionise road safety by

Feb 10, 2020

Avoiding ‘rip-off’ char...

Corporate renters have been warned to be on their

Feb 10, 2020

Grampian Truck Show makes i...

Scottish trucking favourite, the Grampian Truck Show, is returning

Feb 07, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201921,120 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201818,030 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,082 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201816,194 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,348 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage