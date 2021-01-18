Nissan: biggest supplier of electric commercial vehicles

Nissan is the UK’s biggest supplier of battery electric light commercial vehicles into the True Fleet market, and the second most popular EV brand overall, according to figures released this month.
Nissan sold a combined total of 10,674 electric vehicles in the UK during the last 12 months. The e-NV200, which is available as both a van and a five or seven-seat people-carrier, secured a 66% market share, making Nissan the biggest supplier of e-LCV over the last 12 months. Nissan sold 2,448 e-NV200 in 2020 – more than twice the sales of its nearest rival.
With ten years of experience selling electric vehicles, including the LEAF and e-NV200, Nissan GB has considerable heritage in the UK EV market and is trusted by large institutional fleets to offer advice and guidance on electric vehicles, and the positive role they can play in reducing a company’s overall fleet carbon footprint.
To support with this, Nissan redefined its fleet strategy at the start of 2020 to focus on helping companies understand the benefits to their organisation of moving away from petrol and diesel and into zero emission vehicles. The strategic vision was also aligned to changes in company car taxation rules, which have given drivers and fleet operators added incentive to upgrade to an electric future.
Peter McDonald, fleet director at Nissan GB, said: “I’m pleased to say we’ve strengthened our relationships with a number of key fleets over the last year and, more importantly, we’re really proud to be a major partner in the decarbonisation of UK fleet transportation.
“I want to thank each and every one of these businesses and our leasing company, dealer and intermediary partners for their custom.”
Capable of driving up to 168 miles (WLTP Combined) on a single charge, the LEAF 40kWh is now joined in Nissan’s electric vehicle range by a longer range 62kWH LEAF e+ version, which has a WLTP Combined range of up to 239 miles.
The Nissan e-NV200 has a range of up to 124 miles WLTP Combined / 187 miles WLTP City and is available as either a van or a five or seven-seat people carrier.