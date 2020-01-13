Menzies Distribution expands its zero-emissions fleet

Menzies Distribution is hailing an electric start to 2020 as it unveils expansion of its zero-emissions delivery fleet to more than 120 vehicles.
The company already has the UK’s largest all electric vehicle fleet as well as the largest commercial charging infrastructure in the UK through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gnewt, delivering parcels across London.
The new vans are based in Oban and are the first electric vehicles to be based in Menzies Distribution’s Scottish network.
Three new electric vans, Nissan ENV-200s with a Voltia conversion, will operate from Oban serving routes across West Scotland.
The vans have a ‘real world’ range of around 120 miles, with Menzies working towards charging using renewable energy across its entire operation, further cutting the carbon footprint of deliveries.
Menzies Distribution’s Gnewt subsidiary has recently delivered its ten millionth parcel emission free, saving a total estimated 2.3 million kg of CO2 compared to standard diesel delivery vehicles, demonstrating the positive impact that green delivery can have. With this new national EV strategy coming in to effect, Menzies Distribution is beginning the next phase of its fleet electrification programme.
Adam Smith, Group Commercial Director at Menzies Distribution stated: “We are delighted to introduce our first electric vehicles into our Scottish delivery fleet. We currently have more than 120 electric vehicles delivering parcels, with a particular concentration in London, and we are looking to take the lessons we have learned from running one of the largest all-electric fleets in the UK and roll out across the country.
“Through Gnewt by Menzies Distribution, our electric vans have already delivered more than 10 million parcels emission free and we look to significantly increase that volume in 2020 as part of our green fleet strategy to introduce electric vans, powered by renewable energy to our UK depots.”