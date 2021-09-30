AirXpro
Volvo Trucks hosts online event to speed up the transition to electric trucks

Thursday, September 30, 2021 - 10:05
Volvo Trucks is addressing the urgency to fast-forward the transformation to electric transport by arranging a global online event. The aim is to show how to go electric and inspire transport companies to get started.

Volvo truck emerging from tunnelThe event will not only answer common questions, but also highlight the important business aspects of electromobility.

“With this initiative we want to encourage transport buyers and hauliers to take their first important steps towards electromobility. Offering fossil-free transport will be a key to staying competitive,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks started production of electric trucks in 2019. Since then, the urgency to fight climate change has grown even more.

In addition to the Volvo Trucks President and other company experts, the event will include representatives from large transport buyers, such as Amazon and IKEA, as well as executives from the transport companies DFDS in Europe and Manhattan Beer Distributors in the United States. Political encouragement can have a great impact on the speed of implementation and the event will also highlight the massive governmental incentive program that has been launched in Germany to kick off electromobility.
“We are the forerunners in electric transportation and are working hard to initiate this very necessary technology shift. Now many pieces in the puzzle are coming together, making it possible for more hauliers to dramatically lower their CO2 emissions. This event will explain how it can be done,” states Alm.

 Facts about the event: Date and time: 12 October, 14:00 BST.

