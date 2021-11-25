VodaFone
UK Electric truck pioneers, TEVVA, looking to source dozens of engineers

Thursday, November 25, 2021 - 11:15
EVera Recruitment, today, announced they had been tasked by TEVVA to identify and recruit dozens of engineers across a range of key disciplines, including; manufacturing, quality and maintenance as TEVVA prepares to begin UK manufacturing of their e-Trucks in July 2022.

EVera is Europe’s only dedicated battery and EV recruiter. Founded by Steve Doyle, EVera works with leading gigafactories, battery manufacturers, OEMs, EV startups and scaleups to identify skills gaps within the businesses and recruit the right candidates with very particular skill sets for this rapidly expanding sector of the UK automotive industry.

EVera’s exclusive recruitment partnership with TEVVA has delivered a 200% growth in the workforce with over 80 new employees joining in 2021. This is a huge achievement by both parties when many companies in the electric vehicle sector are struggling to build the teams they need to fully realise the growth opportunities.

EVera Founder and CEO Steve Doyle “My team and I are thrilled to be supporting TEVVA on their exciting growth trajectory. The EV industry in the UK is a very vibrant sector right now, and the job opportunities are second to none. Never before have these skillsets been so in demand”.

TEVVA Human Resources Kay Jarvis “We’re delighted to be working with our partner, EVERA Recruitment, on the search for many more employees to join our growing workforce as we gear up to begin manufacturing here in the UK, in July 2022”.

TEVVA is a UK-based e-truck company, whose revolutionary range extension technology allows its medium and heavy-duty trucks to go further than the competition, at a lower cost. TEVVA is leading the drive to zero-emissions freight with innovative trucks that go wheel-to-wheel with traditional diesel vehicles. The hydrogen fuel cell (H2FC) range extending technology boosts the already class-leading battery range of 160 miles 9250 km) to 310 miles 9500km) and delivers zero environmental impact. By using hydrogen as a range extender, not as a primary fuel source, TEVVA are re-imagining hydrogen as a sustainable fuel source for long-range freight transport.

