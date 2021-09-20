Headline News

Renault Trucks enhances its range of electric trucks

Monday, September 20, 2021 - 07:27
Renault Trucks is further developing its range of electric vehicles to meet the wide variety of urban applications: an 18 tonne D Wide Z.E. joins the 16 and 26 tonne Renault Trucks D Z.E. and D Wide Z.E. models.

Renault TrucksThe manufacturer is also offering a wider range of wheelbases and special connectivity for refrigerated bodies.

Serial production of the 18 tonne D Wide Z.E. is starting at Renault Trucks’ Blainville-sur-Orne plant (Calvados), where the D Z.E. and the D Wide Z.E. have been manufactured since 2020.

Equipped with a two-axle chassis for improved manoeuvrability, the 18 tonne D Wide Z.E. is the ideal vehicle for temperature-controlled distribution, with an optimised payload.

In addition, Renault Trucks has designed a new system to increase the energy efficiency of all-electric trucks equipped with a refrigerated body.

All Renault Trucks D Z.E. and D Wide Z.E trucks are now available with a fridge-connection option, which supplies the energy required for the refrigeration system directly from the vehicle’s 600 V traction batteries.

Renault TrucksFinally, for improved manoeuvrability, Renault Trucks has also extended the range of wheelbases available for its D and D Wide Z.E. from 3900 mm to 6800 mm, optimising load distribution to cover more applications.  As well as distribution, Renault Trucks expects strong interest from light construction, building supplies and skip operators keen to offer the best possible service to their urban customers.

As part of its commitment to sustainable transport, Renault Trucks has offered the widest all-electric range on the market since 2020. These trucks are respectful of air quality, emitting neither CO2 nor NOx (nitrogen oxide) when in use, which means that they can operate regardless of the restrictions put in place by local authorities, even during peak pollution periods. As they are silent, the Renault Trucks Z.E. range can be used in city centres at night without disturbing the sleep of local residents.

Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E.

– GVWR of 19 or 26 tons.
– Available wheelbases: 3900 mm, 4100 mm, 4300 mm, 4500 mm, 4750 mm, 5250 mm, 5000 mm, 5250 mm, 5500 mm, 5800 mm, 6100 mm and 6800 mm
– Two electric engines with a total power of 370 kW (continuous power of 260 kW)
– Maximum torque of electric engines: 850 Nm
– Maximum axle torque: 28 kNm.
– Two-speed gearbox
– Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries, 200 kWh and 265 kWh.
– Operating range: from 100 km for waste collection, up to 180 km for distribution.

Renault Trucks D Z.E.

– GVWR of 16 tons
– Available wheelbases: 4400 mm and 5300 mm
– Electric engine with 185 kW power (continuous power of 130 kW)
– Maximum torque of the electric engine: 425 Nm.
– Maximum axle torque: 16 kNm
– Two-speed gearbox
– Energy storage: 200 and 265 kWh lithium-ion batteries
– Operating range: up to 400 km

