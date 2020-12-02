Headline News

Renault Trucks broadens its all-electric range

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - 08:49
No Comments
942 Views
Electric Trucks, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Top News

Renault Trucks is broadening its all-electric Z.E. range to help its customers speed up their transition to clean transport. Offering a wider choice of batteries for medium duty electric vehicles, the Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E can now be specified with 66 kWh battery packs giving an operating range of up to 400km.

Furthermore, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. light commercial vehicle has just been released in a 3.5 tonne model.

Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E. now feature 66 kWh batteries

Building on the 200 kWh and 300 kWh installations available at launch, a range of new battery configurations is now available on the Renault Trucks Range D and D Wide ZE models. Based on a new 66 kWh battery pack, the vehicles can now be specified in one of five configurations, from 200 kWh to 400 kWh, offering operators the opportunity to transport more goods further than before. A Range D ZE with six 66 kWh batteries – 400 kWh total – will now offer operators a range of up to 400 km on a single charge.

The new battery options give operators great flexibility in selecting the most efficient combination of batteries for a wide range of applications.

Renault TrucksThe Renault Trucks Master Z.E. now comes in a 3.5 tonne version

Renault Trucks is expanding its Master Z.E. offering which can now be ordered with a 3.5 tonne GVW in addition to the 3.1 tonne GVW previously available. Adding a further 400 kg to the Master Z.E. 3.1t model’s already excellent payload of up to 1 tonne, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. still offers a real-world operating range of 120 km and can be fully charged in just six hours.

The 3.1-tonne range consists of two models (van and platform cab) available in three different lengths (L1, L2, L3) and two heights (H1, H2). The 3.5-tonne van version is already on the market in the same six combinations.

The 3.5-tonne Renault Trucks Master Z.E. all-electric LCV will shortly be available with a platform cab and chassis cab opening up a wider range of utility applications by enabling the fitting of a wide range of equipment such as a tipping trailer or a high-volume body with lifting tailgate.

From 3.1t to 26 tonnes GVW, all vehicles in the Renault Trucks Z.E. range, with zero tailpipe emissions and quiet electric engine, allow access to inner city areas even with strict traffic restrictions.

Renault Trucks Z.E. range technical specifications

Renault Trucks D Z.E.

– Total GVW: 16t

– Available wheelbases: 4,400 mm and 5,300 mm, others by request

– 185 kW electric motor (130 kW continuous output)

– Maximum torque of the electric motor: 425 Nm.

– Maximum torque rear axle: 16 kNm

– Two-speed gear box

– Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries totalling 200 to 400 kWh

– Real-world operating range: up to 400 km

– Charging 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC

Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E.

– GVW: 26t

– Available wheelbase: 3,900 mm, others by request

– Two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output)

– Maximum torque of electric motors: 850 Nm

– Maximum torque rear axle: 28 kNm.

– Two-speed gear box

– Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries, 200 kWh to 265 kWh.

– Real-world operating range: up to 180 km

– Charging 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC

Renault Trucks Master Z.E.

– Total GVW 3.1t to 3.5t

– 57 kW electric motor

– Maximum torque: 225 Nm

– Maximum speed: 100 km/h

– Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries

– Operating range on NEDC cycle: 200 km

– Real-world operating range: up to 120 km

– Charging 7 kW AC

Tags
, ,

Related Article

HGV traffic

HGV traffic returns to pre-lockdown levels

Dec 02, 2020No Comments

HGV traffic is the only type of motor transport to have returned to pre-Covid traffic levels according to new data released by the Department for Transport Since

IVECO ON

IVECO ON introduces tailore...

IVECO introduces a brand-new service plan approach for its

Dec 02, 2020
The Fleet Safety Academy

The Fleet Safety Academy an...

The Fleet Safety Academy has teamed up with telematics

Dec 01, 2020
Drive Electric

Drive Electric to supply el...

DriveElectric is supplying the electric vehicles (EVs) for an

Dec 01, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202016,500 Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201916,482 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201915,978 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201915,894 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201915,648 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing