Headline News

A Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. is fitted with solar panels

Friday, January 8, 2021 - 07:16
No Comments
1,020 Views
Electric Trucks, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Strongly committed to sustainable transport, Rhyner Logistik has just acquired a fully electric Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. to supply Denner supermarkets. As part of this approach, the Swiss haulier has also fitted solar panels onto the body of the truck to provide power to the refrigeration unit.

D Wide Z.E.

A fully-electric Renault Trucks 26 tonne D Wide Z.E. has joined the one hundred-strong fleet belonging to Swiss haulier Rhyner Logistik. It now supplies the Denner supermarkets in Zurich and its suburbs, while respecting the environment and quality of life of local residents.

Complementing the zero tailpipe emissions of the Range D Wide Z.E. chassis, Rhyner Logistik has also fitted solar panels onto the vehicle body to provide additional green energy for the refrigeration unit. This system is particularly suited to temperature-controlled transport, because it is when outside temperatures are high – and the sun is therefore strong – that the cooling is most needed.

As it is convinced that electric mobility is the most effective way to achieve carbon neutrality, Rhyner Logistik has also acquired a rapid charging station. To optimise autonomy, the truck is charged at the depot during loading operations.

Because the truck is driven in an urban environment that requires frequent braking, energy recovery also leads to savings of 20 to 30%, which translate into additional kilometres. It is a global approach that achieves an optimal result.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Returnloads.net

Keedwell eliminate empty running with Returnl...

Jan 08, 2021No Comments

Keedwell Konnect was formed in March of this year to coordinate logistics and maintain new customer accounts by diversifying traffic flows within the RT Keedwell Group and

coronavirus

Coronavirus testing for hau...

Current testing arrangements for hauliers crossing the Channel –

Jan 08, 2021
DAF

1,300 DAF XF 480 Super Spac...

Based on excellent in-service reliability and fuel efficiency, leading

Jan 07, 2021
BEV

Over 200,000 BEVs to hit UK...

At least 200,000 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will

Jan 07, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201917,862 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201917,298 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202016,968 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201916,770 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201816,698 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing